Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves SC over husband's arrest under NSA; alleges 'witch-hunt'

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking her husband’s release following his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA).

Angmo strongly denied allegations linking Wangchuk to a Pakistani intelligence operative and accused the Ladakh police of pursuing a politically motivated agenda. “Whatever the DGP is saying, he has an agenda. They are determined not to implement the 6th Schedule and are looking to make someone a scapegoat,” she stated.

'Witch-hunt'

On Wednesday, Angmo also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, home minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and also the Leh district collector, a copy of which she posted on X.

Angmo claimed that a "full-scale witch hunt" has been underway for the past month, aimed at breaking the climate activist’s “spirit”.

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife speaks out: Why put him in jail instead of having a dialogue?

She asserted that Sonam Wangchuk poses "no threat to anyone, least of all his own country."

Lack of transparency

Further, she questioned whether she is not entitled to meet and speak with her husband on the phone and in person wherever he is detained.

Voicing her concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding her husband's detention, Angma further questioned, "Can I not be of assistance to my husband to know his ground of detention and to espouse his legal rights of seeking justice before the court of law? Am I not entitled to know the condition of my husband, who has been in detention since 26 September 2025, with no communication with me or anyone else close to us? As a responsible citizen of India, are we not entitled to peaceful freedom of expression and movement?".

Wangchuk's arrest

Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 and subsequently transferred to Jodhpur jail.

His arrest followed violent protests in Leh, which resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals. Authorities had imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), which were briefly lifted on Tuesday to allow residents to purchase essential supplies.

The demonstrations were centered around demands for Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. So far, 44 individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest.