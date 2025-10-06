SC seeks Centre’s response on Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by climate activist-educationist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his arrest under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

However, hearing the case on Monday (October 6), the Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria refused to pass any order on providing the grounds of detention to Angmo and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

(With agency inputs)