President accepts Ladakh LG's resignation; Haryana, Goa also get new governors

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (July 14) accepted the resignation of Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) from the post of Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

A communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan also announced the appointment of new Governors and Lieutenant Governors for three key regions.

Also read | Stripped of J-K quota, no infra at home, Ladakhi students on protest path

Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana, while Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju will take over as the Governor of Goa. Kavinder Gupta has been named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the individuals assume charge of their respective offices.