In Leh, people run short of supplies amid curfew

A Union Home Ministry team held a series of meetings to assess the security situation in Leh, where curfew remained in place for the third straight day on Friday (September 26)

The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening following the widespread violence that resulted in four deaths and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demand for statehood. LAB also demanded the extension of the Sixth Schedule.

“The overall security situation remained peaceful across Ladakh. The restrictions were expected to be relaxed later in the day to allow people to buy essential commodities,” a police official said.

Over 50 people were detained following the widespread clashes. Strict restrictions under prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major towns, including Kargil. Police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear patrolled the deserted streets to maintain law and order.

Shortage of essential supplies

People in many areas complained that they were running short of essential supplies, including rations, milk and vegetables.

Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk ordered the closure of all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for two days from Friday. Anganwadi centres too remained closed.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments opened in Kargil on Friday morning after a day-long closure in response to the Kargil Democratic Alliance's call. However, policemen were deployed in large numbers and were seen patrolling the sensitive areas of the town.

Security situation reviewed

The officials said a high-level team of officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs reached Leh on Thursday and held a series of meetings with the Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta and civil and police officers, besides the representatives of the LAB.

“A preparatory meeting with the Home Ministry would take place in New Delhi on September 27 or 28, subject to confirmation of date by the MHA. The meeting would be attended by three representatives, each from the LAB and KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance), besides Ladakh MP Mohd Hanifa Jan."

“The preparatory meeting would be followed by an immediate official meeting of the Home Ministry with a High Powered Committee comprising seven members, each from LAB and KDA on a four-point agenda,” said a joint statement issued by LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay.

LAB and the KDA have jointly spearheaded an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands – statehood, extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and the Public Service Commission.

They held several rounds of talks with the government in the past, reaching an agreement on job guarantees and the additional Lok Sabha seat, which was to be decided by the Delimitation Commission, leaving the focus on the demand for statehood and the Sixth Schedule. The next round of talks with the Centre was scheduled for October 6.

