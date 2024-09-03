Dilli chalo | Why a group of Ladakhis are on a month-long padayatra

A month-long foot march, led by climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, has started from Leh to press for the demand of Ladakh’s statehood and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect the interests of the ecologically fragile region.

The march is expected to end at Delhi’s Raj Ghat on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The padayatra has been organised under the banner of the Apex Body of People’s Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. It began from NDS Memorial Sports Complex on September 1, as Wangchuk and Tsering Dorje Lakrook, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, and the representatives of various organizations associated with the apex body had earlier announced.

No sign of talks

The apex body has stated that Ladakhi leaders have been compelled to undertake the yatra because the Union government is yet to invite them for discussions in Delhi, which is long overdue.

Lakrook, also a former minister in the undivided Jammu and Kashmir state, told The Federal that the aim of the padayatra is to inform the Centre that the Ladakhi leadership is open to reinitiating the talks on the demands of constitutional safeguards, statehood, and job security of Ladakh people.

“The talks failed when Home Minister Amit Shah rejected our demands straightaway. However, we got to know later that the Centre is interested in resuming the talks. But the Lok Sabha elections happened, which stalled the process,” he said.

Signal to Centre

Lakrook added that since the elections have long been over, the Union government should reinitiate the talks with the Ladakhi leadership. “Furthermore, this Delhi Chalo Padayatra is a signal to the government that we are firm on our demands and are also optimistic about another round of talks,” he asserted.

“We understand that the demands we are making are not small and they will take time to get fulfilled, but we need to keep this movement alive to achieve them. Through this yatra, we also want to make our fellow Ladakhis aware of the importance of remaining committed to a long and dedicated struggle to secure the future of Ladakh,” Lakrook added.

25 km each day

Wangchuk had earlier announced a 28-day hunger strike in support of Ladakh’s four-point agenda, which he has postponed at the request of the Apex Body, until the outcome of negotiations with the Centre becomes clear. It was Wangchuk who had earlier proposed a “Dilli Chalo” march, like Gandhi’s famous Dandi March.

The four-point demand includes statehood for Ladakh, inclusion in Sixth Schedule, an additional Lok Sabha seat, and addressing unemployment in Ladakh.

Wangchuk has said the march will continue for 25 km each day, and all Ladakhis on the route of the march can join according to their convenience. During the march, Ladakhi leaders also intend to raise awareness about environmental issues affecting the fragile ecology of the Himalayas, as well as Ladakh’s demands.

Kargil activists to join later

Representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance are scheduled to join the peaceful march in Delhi. Co-chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and former minister in the undivided state of Jammu and Kashmir, Qamar Ali Akhone, said the Ladakhi organisation had their full support. “We are in touch with them and volunteers from Kargil will also join the yatra later,” he said.

Notably, the joint movement has been supported by all religious, social, and political organizations of Ladakh, excluding the BJP. The BJP has so far distanced itself from the four-point agenda.

People’s cause

“After the bifurcation, political representation for Ladakh has been reduced and unemployment is at its peak. I am participating in this yatra to spread awareness on the issues the central government has been continuously ignoring,” said Mehdi Shah (35), who is from the border village of Turtuk.

He has been supporting the movement since day one and is now participating in the march as well. He had also participated for three days in the hunger strike called by Wangchuk in March.

Hunger strike

The hunger strike, originally planned for 21 days, was continued by thousands of volunteers from various communities for up to 66 days. It was suspended because of the Lok Sabha elections. Leaders of Leh had promised that the movement would resume once the new government took over. Kargil Democratic Alliance leaders had also observed a five-day hunger strike in support.

The yatra halted at Ranbipur village, 25 km from Leh, on the first day and resumed on Monday morning. Food and accommodation for the volunteers participating in the march had been arranged in advance.