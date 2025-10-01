Ladakh protests: LG urges outfits to resolve issues through talks

Leh, Oct 1 (PTI) Urging Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to reconsider their decision to stay away from talks with the Centre, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said any matter can be resolved by sitting across the table.

He lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Ladakh situation, alleging that the Congress leader was trying to "vitiate the atmosphere "in the country as he did during the farmers' agitation and other protests.

With the agitating groups demanding a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence and the release of detainees, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, the LG said a magisterial probe has already been announced, "and it will start very soon”.

A semblance of normalcy was witnessed in curfew-bound Leh town since Tuesday morning after authorities relaxed week-long curbs for seven hours and also ordered the reopening of shops and business establishments.

The relaxation period was further extended by one more hour from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. However, mobile internet services remain suspended, and stringent prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more people are still in effect across much of the Union Territory, including Kargil.

The dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives, scheduled for October 6, hit a roadblock with both LAB and KDA, which are leading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, announcing suspension of the talks until a conducive atmosphere is created.

They demanded a judicial probe into the violence and the release of over 50 detainees, including Wangchuk who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly instigating the violence.

The two outfits have alleged that "highhandedness" by authorities and security forces led to the violence during a shutdown called by a constituent of the LAB.

“The administration has not made the situation worse, nor did we want it to be like this. What led to the violence is a matter of investigation," the Lt Governor told PTI Videos in an interview here.

"The central government had invited them (LAB and KDA) for talks and they should have gone for prior consultations… Any issue can be settled only by sitting across the table. Only through talks, things become possible,” he said.

He said he had appealed to the people of Ladakh to come forward for talks.

“The administration wants everyone, including youths and religious bodies, to come forward so that we can sit with them and solve all the issues that are on their mind,” he said.

Terming the incidents of violence on September 24 as “tragic and unfortunate”, Gupta said they should not have happened in the first place.

“The administration imposed some restrictions under section 163 of BNSS to improve the situation and ordered the closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

"The restrictions were initially relaxed for four hours on Tuesday and later extended by three more hours. The restrictions were eased from this morning to evening so that the daily routine of the people is not hindered,” he said.

He said the situation has improved to a large extent and the administration is working to ensure that people do not face any difficulty.

“Our effort is that life should return to normal as before. I think things will be normal in the next couple of days,” he said.

He said the arrests were made in connection with the tragic incident. “Why four people lost their lives is a matter of concern. We have to see that such incidents should not happen again, and, therefore, the culprits have to be investigated for instigating the people.” On the criticism over the NSA being slapped on Wangchuk, the LG said, “This is a matter of central government. The charges that the MHA has put forward are contained in the shape of a case.

"They (MHA) will talk about it, as I am looking at local issues. The NSA is a matter of the central government.” On Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government on the handling of the Ladakh situation, he said, “The country knows what Rahul Gandhi is saying. He is trying to instigate the people and vitiate the atmosphere in the country." “His hand is behind farmers' agitation and similar other protests. He should concentrate more on his own rather than making any attempt to disturb the atmosphere in Ladakh,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the mobile internet service is down because of the prevailing situation and the facility will be restored once the situation is normal. PTI

