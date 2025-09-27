Ladakh DGP defends police firing, blames Sonam Wangchuk for Leh violence

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday (September 27) said that the security forces had no choice but to open fire on protesters in self-defence, arguing that if the forces had not acted in time, then entire Leh would have been burned to the ground.

Ladakh DGP blames Wangchuk

Describing the violence in Leh, which cost four lives, as unprecedented, the DGP alleged that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and "vested interests" were responsible for it.

Refuting the allegation by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the bodies which have been spearheading the agitation, that forces fired indiscriminately, Jamwal said that the action was aimed at preventing a larger flare-up.

On Wednesday, four people were killed in police firing and scores of others were injured when a protest for statehood for Ladakh turned violent. Protesters set a local BJP office on fire and allegedly pelted police and CRPF with stones.

Also Read: Leh violence: Police question Sonam Wangchuk’s Pakistan visits

'70 to 80 police, CRPF personnel injured'

The DGP said that when the protesters attacked a political party’s office and set it ablaze, four women constables of the Ladakh Police were inside, adding that they were rescued with great difficulty.

"Do you want the force personnel to die? That is not possible. Everyone has a life. When they attacked a political party's office and set it on fire, four women constables of the Ladakh police were inside. We rescued them with great difficulty. The CRPF personnel posted there were severely thrashed, and one of them is still admitted to an army hospital with spinal injury," he said.

The DGP said that about 70 to 80 police and CRPF personnel were also injured in the confrontation.

"The secretariat, where most of the offices are located, was attacked. Do you want the employees to burn to death? You don't want that," said the officer, who also sustained minor wounds.

Also Read: Activist Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail after arrest under NSA

Defends CRPF deployment

Claiming that the violence was aimed at “creating anarchy, the DGP said that countering it was the primary task of the security forces.

Jamwal defended the deployment of CRPF in advance, saying there was intelligence that some elements, including Wangchuk, were trying to disturb the peace.

"If the CRPF had not been there that day, I am telling you with full confidence that the entire town would have been burned down.

Also Read: Why was Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA? What govt says

‘6,000 people went on a rampage’

According to the police chief, around 6,000 people went on a rampage on Wednesday.

"I am posted for the second time here. I know the psyche of the people of Ladakh. I believe that the people of Ladakh have always supported the police and administration. Everyone I met is ashamed of this. No one anticipated this type of violence," he said.

"If you look at the footage and the conditions in which our forces performed, they did a highly commendable job. I salute them for bringing the situation under control by 4 pm after the violence started around noon," added the DGP.

Jamwal also recounted casualties among the force members, saying that this year, in three different incidents, two police constables and one inspector died in the line of duty.

"Last month, when there were floods and landslides, our force worked day and night. Before that, in March, 200-300 vehicles were stuck on the Changla Pass in the snow. We spent an entire night pulling people to safety," he said.

(With agency inputs)