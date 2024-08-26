Ladakh: 5 new districts created; step towards better governance, prosperity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 26) hailed the creation of five new districts in Ladakh as a step towards better governance and prosperity.

“Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people,” he said, congratulating them.

He said on X, "Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity."

Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah announced the creation of five districts in the Union Territory which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh. The new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny,” said Amit Shah.

Ladakh, being a union territory, comes under the direct administrative control of the Home Ministry.

