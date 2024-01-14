Karnataka: Amid relocation stalemate, Aihole tourism hangs in balance

The lopsided relocation policies of successive governments in Karnataka have resulted in the delay in preserving and protecting the prized heritage monuments of Aihole, popularly known as the Cradle of Temple Architecture. Aihole, also referred to as Ahivolal or Aryapura, is an archaeological site dotted with ancient and medieval-era monuments that date from the sixth century through the 12th century CE. Located around an eponymous small village surrounded by farmlands and sandstone hills, it features over 120 stone and cave temples, spread along the Malaprabha River valley in the Bagalkot district. While over 100 temples at Aihole belong to Hindu sects, the rest are Jain and Buddhist. Spread over an area of about five sq km, these were built in close proximity and have coexisted ever since — a symbol of the religious harmony of that period.



Over 5,000 people residing in 1,200 houses at Aihole are demanding the relocation of the entire village. However, the government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plan to shift only 114 houses near the monuments, citing the lack of land for constructing 1,200 houses and providing civic facilities as reasons for their inability to relocate the entire village. Meanwhile, villagers living in houses adjacent to the monuments are facing serious problems due to the stringent clauses outlined in Section 20 (A) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 (Amendment and Validation Act, 2010).



What the Act says



According to this Act, every protected monument has a prohibited area (no-construction zone) extending 100 meters on all sides and a regulated area (construction allowed only with the consent of authorities) extending 200 meters on all sides of the monument. In March 2003, a proposal was mooted to remove 114 properties around seven temple complexes, which was approved by the state government in 2006. On November 22, 2006, the villagers themselves requested the authorities to relocate the entire village instead of moving only the 114 houses falling under Gram Panchayat.



According to sources in the Revenue department, the approximate land requirement to relocate 1,200 families is about 150 acres. People are dissatisfied with the relocation plan that involves only 114 selected houses. Sangamesh, a resident of Aihole village, expressed concerns, stating, “Because of the ASI norms, we are neither allowed to repair our houses, which require regular maintenance, nor add additional rooms due to increasing family size. Consequently, the housing conditions are so precarious that they might collapse at any time.” He added that if the entire village is relocated, residents can construct better and stronger houses.



Foreign tourists unhappy



A few years ago, the ASI and the Karnataka government devised a Rs 50 crore relocation plan after they found villagers using the premises of temple monuments for resting, storing materials, and housing cattle, carts, and tractors. According to ASI authorities, Aihole monuments are not entirely protected, as the village is agriculture-based, and many houses and buildings are situated adjacent to the temples and monuments. Sources in the revenue department reveal that foreign tourists visiting the area are shocked by the conditions, leading to a decline in tourism in Aihole.



The people of Aihole oppose partial shifting due to the fear of fragmentation. Sharanu Bettadur said, “We are against partial shifting, as people have been living together here for centuries. We are willing to relocate together for overall development.” He added, “There was an attempt earlier to shift 70 houses from old Aihole, but it failed. We were not quite happy with the infrastructure created by the government there. Repeating the same mistake will lead to the government facing a similar problem again. That’s why we are requesting the authorities to shift the entire village.”



During the tenure of Jagadish Shettar as chief minister, the government assured the relocation of 114 houses and even conducted a groundbreaking ceremony. However, it remained an unfulfilled poll promise, according to locals. The issue resurfaced when Tourism Minister H.K. Patil instructed the authorities to relocate only 114 houses, leading to a clash between the people of Aihole and the government.



“The people of 70 houses are yet to receive compensation for relocating. We don’t believe in government promises. Recently, a hotel came up adjacent to the monument, but no action has been initiated against that,” says Parashuram, a native of Aihole. Once the entire village is relocated, and conservation and preservation efforts are undertaken earnestly, Aihole — an essential centre of medieval Indian art and architecture, depicting the rich history of various dynasties that once ruled Karnataka — will become one of the important tourism destinations in Karnataka.

When contacted, Bagalkot MLA H Y Meti told The Federal: “I have convinced the CM Siddaramaiah and tourism minister H K Patil that it is not right on part of the government or the concerned authorities to shift only 114 houses. The need of the hour is to relocate the entire village. Otherwise, selected relocation will result in both social and emotional issues.” According to him, the proposal to relocate the entire village is gathering dust at the government level.

According to the ASI, the compensation for those who will lose their houses, which are adjacent to monuments, was released in the late 90s. “The Grama Sabha of Aihole itself is divided over the issue — whether specific houses are to be relocated or the entire village. The ball is now in the court of Karnataka state government. Minister for Tourism HK Patil has to resolve the issue amicably, without leaving any room for additional problems. If the issue is resolved at the earliest, Aihole will soon become one of the important tourism destinations in Karnataka,” said B D Mutagi, a member of Multi-Task Staff of ASI at Aihole.