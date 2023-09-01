LIVE | Mumbai INDIA meet: Modi lets his friends eat while poor starve: Kharge
Amid speculation of early polls and the formation of a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday (September 1) initiated crucial discussions to give structure to their cooperation and crystallise their plans about seat sharing and a common agenda to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
During the formal talks in the third round of Opposition meeting, the opposition leaders are likely to come out with a joint statement and announce the coordination panel besides some sub panels to give proper shape to their poll plans.
Leaders, who have gathered in Mumbai from across the country, will move forward on specific issues like setting up a coordination committee and form sub groups to work on their common agenda, media strategy, joint actions and programmes.
The leaders have agreed to form a 14-member coordination committee. The Gandhis and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will stay out of this panel. D Raja, Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav, KC Venugopal, Abhishek Banerjee, TR Baalu, Raghav Chaddha, Hemant Soren, Omar Abdullah, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Sanjay Raut, Javed Ali, and Mehbooba Mufti will join the panel.
During informal talks over dinner on Thursday night, the leaders stressed on the urgency to finalise seat sharing and come out with a joint agenda in a few weeks' time, sources said. Kharge has asked leaders of various parties to give one name from their respective parties for being part of the coordination committee.
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is also expected to unveil its logo on Friday.
Live Updates
- 1 Sep 2023 11:17 AM GMT
PM lying about Chinese occupation in Ladakh, says Rahul
“I spent a week in Ladakh recently and spoke to the Ladakhi people, the shepherds and locals around Pangong lake and they told me clearly that China has taken our land. The PM is lying on Chinese occupation of our land in Ladakh,” says Rahul.
- 1 Sep 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Modi must explain his nexus with Gautam Adani: Rahul Gandhi
“This stage represents 60 per cent of the Indian population. If we unite, it will be impossible for the BJP to win the election; steps have been taken in that direction today,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul reiterates demand that Modi must make a statement explaining his "nexus" with Gautam Adani.
“Real work in this alliance is to build a rapport among the leaders and our meetings have worked towards that. There are some differences but they are being ironed out,” he says.
- 1 Sep 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Some more parties will join INDIA: Yechury
“Seat sharing to be worked out at state levels, it will vary from state to state... Basic framework has been agreed upon: There will be public actions and rallies conducted jointly by INDIA parties across the country very soon, some more parties will join the alliance soon,” says the CPI(M) leader.
- 1 Sep 2023 11:01 AM GMT
RJD ready to reduce its share of seats: Lalu
“I want to assure Rahul Gandhi, we will work on seat sharing now and we will ensure there are no hurdles even if we have to reduce our share of seats,” the RJD chief said.
- 1 Sep 2023 10:57 AM GMT
Will fight corruption, not allow 'mitra-parivarvad': Uddhav Thackeray
Hitting back at the BJP, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said opposition bloc INDIA has resolved to fight corruption and not allow 'mitra-parivarvad'.
He said the INDIA grouping was getting stronger every passing day and their unity was creating panic among their rivals.
“INDIA parties have resolved to fight against corruption. We won't allow 'mitra-parivarvad',” he said seeking to buttress its allegation of crony capitalism against the BJP.
The term 'mitra-parivarvad' also appeared to be a counter to the BJP's allegation of nepotism against the opposition parties.
- 1 Sep 2023 10:53 AM GMT
Lalu at his witty best
The RJD supremo appeals to ISRO to take Modi to the Sun and leave him there "to make India proud"!Lalu at his witty best
- 1 Sep 2023 10:33 AM GMT
They want to change history, we will not let that happen: Nitish Kumar
“They (BJP) want to change this country's history and we will not let that happen. We will work for everyone, for every segment of the society. Their Hindu-Muslim will not work...we have to remain alert because elections can happen anytime now,” says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
- 1 Sep 2023 10:32 AM GMT
INDIA will have another meeting; time, venue to be out soon: Kharge
Congress leader says, “BJP's corruption is invisible because it is institutional corruption. Modi says 'naa khaunga, naa khane dunga' but he lets a select few friends eat while the poor starve”.