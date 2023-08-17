World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Taj Mahal as 50 days to go for start of tournament

With only 50 days remaining to go for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the tournament’s trophy was displayed at the Taj Mahal in Agra, on Wednesday (August 16).

The gleaming silverware, set to be the ultimate prize when the tournament gets underway on October 5, radiated under the sun against the magnificent backdrop of the Taj Mahal.

This recent visit to the Taj Mahal symbolised a harmonious blend of India's rich cultural heritage and the pinnacle of cricket, offering an exquisite spectacle for fans as the tournament's excitement continues to build.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour aims to capture the festive and celebratory spirit associated with Cricket World Cups, presenting a series of grand events at some of the world's most iconic destinations.

The ICC World Cup 2023 begins in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5 with 2019 edition finalists England and New Zealand facing off. The final will be played at the same venue on November 19.

There will be 10 teams including India, vying for the top prize at the 50-over World Cup. In all 48 matches will be played over 46 days. When the tournament was held in India last time in 2011, the MS Dhoni-led hosts won.