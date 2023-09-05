Frenzy over India vs Pakistan World Cup match; tickets selling for Rs 19 lakhs

The ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan has generated an overwhelming enthusiasm from fans globally, it seems. When tickets went on sale, they were rapidly sold out within minutes on Bookmyshow.com and are being resold on an online platform for a staggering ₹19 lakhs. The main ticket distribution outlets experienced a rapid sellout on two specific dates: August 29 and September 3, with all available tickets being purchased within just one hour.

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match are listed on Viagogo starting from ₹66,000 onwards. The ticket prices remain dynamic, fluctuating in response to availability, and the quantity of tickets available has not remained constant. However, tickets for other matches are not so high.

Viagogo - What is it?

Although tickets for the highly anticipated showdown had waiting queues lasting more than 6 hours and were quickly sold out on the official ticketing partner, Bookmyshow.com, Viagogo still has more than 100 tickets available for purchase.

The South Premium West 2 – Row R tickets were selling at ₹19 lakhs and are now sold out.

The official website of Viagogo defines itself as a "global online platform for live sport, music, and entertainment tickets." Viagogo's primary mission is to offer ticket buyers a vast selection of tickets for events worldwide. Their platform accommodates various users, ranging from individuals to event organisers, enabling them to sell spare tickets and connect with a global audience.

Viagogo also provides clear instructions for those wishing to sell their extra tickets, serving as an intermediary between sellers and buyers. Established in 2006, Viagogo proudly claims to be the "world's largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events." Importantly, they clarify that ticket prices are determined by sellers and may vary, sometimes falling below or exceeding the face value of the tickets.

Tickets for other matches

With tickets for the India vs Pakistan match officially marked as "sold out", The Federal decided to explore the availability of similar seats for an England vs New Zealand game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5.

Surprisingly, the prices for seats like the South Premium West Bay were significantly lower, priced at only ₹6,000. Furthermore, there were even more budget-friendly options at ₹ 1,000, ₹1,500, ₹2,000, and ₹3,000.

A disappointed user on Twitter wrote "I think ICC wants India Pakistan Final."

I think ICC wants India Pakistan final. Imagine the ticket prices and money they’ll make. Dusri baar aik world cup mei India se nahi haarna 😭 — Raheel (@009barca) November 6, 2022

Another user lamented about how he was unable to get tickets.

The activities of Bookmyshow and other key stakeholders involved in the 2023 World Cup will be closely watched as ticket-related matters remain a significant topic of discussion.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for the World Cup semi-finals in Kolkata and Mumbai, as well as the final in Ahmedabad, are set to commence on September 15.



