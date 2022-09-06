TMC plans resolution in assembly against misuse of central agencies

The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to move a resolution in the upcoming session of the West Bengal assembly over the alleged “misuse” of central investigation agencies for “political vendetta”.

The extended Monsoon Session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.

“There have been discussions about bringing a resolution in the session but nothing has been finalised yet. It will be decided within the next few days, and the proposal will be placed before the Business Advisory Committee at its meeting next week,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told

