Those who exploited Rampur paying price for it: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a veiled attack on senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said those who “exploited” Rampur for their own interests are now bearing consequences of it.

Rampur is considered a bastion of the Samajwadi Party and its leader Azam Khan carries a lot of clout here.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath claimed that by electing BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls, people of Rampur “stood with development, security and prosperity, and heralded the beginning of a new era”.

Without taking Khans name, he said those who “exploited Rampur for their own vested interests” are now “bearing consequences” of it.

Advertisement

Khan spent over two years in a state jail following the registration of multiple cases against him. Khan came out of the jail a few months ago after the Supreme Court granted him in an interim bail in a cheating case.

Adityanath alleged that development schemes in the past were made person-centric, serving as means of exploitation while keeping public interest at bay.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)