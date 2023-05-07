PDF merges with ruling NPP in Meghalaya

The Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), along with its two MLAs, has merged with the ruling National People’s Party in Meghalaya, increasing its tally to 28 in the 60-member assembly.

The merger came a few days ahead of the May 10 Sohiong assembly bypoll.

All rank and file of the PDF, led by party president Gavin Mylliem and working president Banteidor Lyngdoh, joined the ruling NPP on Saturday evening.

“The PDF has merged with the NPP based on agreements assured by Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma in finding ways to resolve the interstate border issue with Assam and the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule,” Lyngdoh told PTI.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)