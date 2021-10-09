IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firms findings that the agencys managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.

The funds executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the banks economists to improve Chinas ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Banks funding resources.

Advertisement

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF. The Washington-based IMFs board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to “request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)