Fresh rules for babus to declare assets under Lokpal law yet to be notified: DoPT

Fresh rules for central government employees to file details of assets and liabilities under the Lokpal Act are yet to be notified, the Department of Personnel and Training has said.

The declaration under the Lokpal law is in addition to similar ones filed by the employees under various service rules.

As per rules notified under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, every public servant was required to file asset details under Section 44 on March 31 every year or on or before July 31.

For 2014, the last date for filing the declaration was September 15. After several extensions, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) extended the deadline indefinitely on December 1, 2016, saying a new format and fresh set of rules were being finalised by the government in this regard.

Advertisement

Nearly six years after the announcement, the government is yet to notify the rules. “Fresh rules to prescribe the form and manner for filing declarations as per amended provisions of Section 44 of the (Lokpal) Act are yet to be notified,” the DoPT said in response to an RTI query filed by this

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)