Elon Musks Twitter takeover: Govt expects platforms to comply with local rules

Indias expectation of Twitter complying with the countrys rules for social media platforms will not change with its takeover by Elon Musk, according to a senior minister.

The worlds richest man and CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc has become Twitter Incs new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

“How does it matter to government who owns what. Our laws and rules are applicable to platforms regardless of who owns it or who doesnt own it,” Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told

