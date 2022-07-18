Development should not be at cost of nature: Gopal Rai

Development should not come at the cost of nature and there is a pressing need to find a balance between the two, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said on the Centres proposal to decriminalise environmental laws. Rai said countries which harmed nature in the quest for development are facing the consequences today. “There is a pressing need to find a balance. Development should not come at the cost of nature. You are watering down the laws that protect nature. Nothing will save you when nature hits back at you tomorrow,” he told

