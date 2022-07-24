Deficit in paddy coverage to be recovered with monsoon progressing fast: Agri commissioner

Agriculture commissioner A K Singh has said there is a slight deficit in paddy coverage in the ongoing kharif season mainly in eastern India, but it will be recovered with monsoon progressing fast.

In the southern region, paddy has been planted in a significant area buoyed by good and well-distributed rainfall. In Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh too, there is no cause of concern as of now as the sowing is normally undertaken much in advance with the help of tubewell irrigation, he said.

The government has not released the latest data of paddy sowing, but the data available till July 17 showed all-India paddy coverage to be down by 17.4 per cent at 128.50 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 155.53 lakh hectare in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June. Paddy is a major kharif crop. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a normal southwest monsoon this year.

While the cumulative rainfall remained 11 per cent higher across the country during June 1 to July 20 period of the ongoing monsoon season, there was 14 per cent less rainfall in east and north east India and 9 per cent lower rains in north west India in the said period, as per the IMD.

