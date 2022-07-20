CWG-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test

Top sprinter S Dhanalakshmi has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games after failing a dope test while national record holder triple jumper Aishwarya Babu has also tested positive for a banned substance, sources said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Dhanalakshmi, who was named in the 36-member Indian athletics team for the Birmingham CWG, returned positive for a banned steroid in a dope test conducted abroad by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Athletics.

“Dhanalakshmi tested positive in a dope test conducted by AIU. She will not go for Birmingham CWG,” a top source privy to the development told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)