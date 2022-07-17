Camaraderie with Rohit has been good: Suryakumar

India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday said his camaraderie with Rohit Sharma has been really good, adding that the skipper has helped him a lot with his batting since his domestic cricket days.

Apart from sharing the Indian dressing room, both Rohit and Suryakumar represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and play for the same IPL side, Mumbai Indians.

“Camaraderie has been really good. Hes been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket,” Suryakumar said on the eve of the third ODI between India and England.

“Coming into IPL in 2018-19 we used to talk about how I can improve my game, handle pressure situations and move forward. We have had a lot of chats about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever hes leading. I have learnt a lot form him.

“Im really happy he has shown a lot of confidence in me. I would like to pay back that confidence by scoring runs and winning the game for the team.” Asked about his mind set, Suryakumar said he approaches 50-over cricket the same way as he goes about batting in T20s.

“My mind set is the same in ODI, I try to bat similar to how I do in T20. Playing the natural game is important and there is an advantage in one days that five fielders are inside the circle so the intent is always to score runs. “Even if the wickets are falling I try to keep the scoreboard ticking,” he added.

The 31-year-old said he has worked on improving his game to keep up with modern day cricket.

“He (Sunil Gavaskar) is our first inspiration but cricket has evolved and bowlers also make their plans. So, I have worked on how I can improve my game in the last three years, how I can make runs and that is what I practice. I have just added a few shots of my own.

He said that the century in the third T20 against England serves as motivation to do better. “It is a good motivation, obviously I was happy and there was an opportunity to make the team win.” “It feels nice that people expect from me. I got motivation form that to perform for the team, win the match,” he added.

The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1 with the decider to be player here on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)