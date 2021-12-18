Ajay Devgn wraps up shoot of Runway 34

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has wrapped up shooting for his latest directorial venture “Runway 34”.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film features Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. The 52-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday night to share the news about the completion of shoot. Devgn posted a quirky video in which he is seen eating a wrap along with co-actor Irani and the crew members of “Runway 34”. “We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 – its a wrap. See you at the movies,” he captioned the post. In the upcoming film, Devgn will also be seen playing the role of a pilot, Singh as his co-pilot.

“Runway 34” is his third directorial after 2008s romantic-drama “U Me Aur Hum” and actioner “Shivaay”, which released in 2016.

“Runway 34” will be released on April 29 next year under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.

