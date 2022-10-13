AIFF to initiate enquiry on late arrival of player boots

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will initiate an enquiry on the late arrival of boots of four members of the FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup squad, leading to the players wearing them for the first time during the match against USA.

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said that he has asked for a report from the national teams department on how the consignment of new boots did not reach on time. He said action will be taken if needed.

“After going through the preliminary report, we will initiate an enquiry to find out facts and fix the responsibility,” Prabhakaran told

