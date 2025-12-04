Veteran producer AVM Saravanan passes away at 86 in Chennai

One of the pillars of Tamil cinema, veteran producer AVM Saravanan, 86, passed away due to age-related ailments on Thursday morning (December 4).

It was announced that his body would be kept for public homage till 3.30 pm on Thursday at the AVM Studios in Chennai.

Tributes poured in from across the Indian film industry for the legendary producer’s contributions to Indian cinema for the past several decades.

Unparalleled legacy

Saravanan was the son of AV Meiyappan, the founder of AVM Productions.

Saravanan and his brother Balasubramanian took over the leadership of the studios in the late 1950s.

The AVM group earned a name for the production of quality films for more than five decades.

AVM Saravanan was the force behind the production of numerous acclaimed movies over the years like Naanum Oru Penn (1963), Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) Samsaram Adhu Minsaram (1986), Minsaru Kanavu (1997), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Vettaikaran (2009), Ayan (2009), and several others.

He won the respect and admiration of actors, filmmakers, technicians, and movie fans.

AVM Saravanan also had the distinction of serving as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.

He leaves behind his son MS Guhan, also a film producer, and granddaughters Aruna and Aparna Guhan. Aruna is a creative director and partner in AVM Productions, continuing the family tradition of being actively involved in filmmaking.