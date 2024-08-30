Udaan, Vikramaditya Motwane’s landmark debut, released in 2010, was one of the first Hindi films that made the ordinary average Indian teenager feel heard and represented in a way they see themselves; it was like their suppressed emotions were presented on celluloid for the world to understand them better. Having garnered praise for its intricate portrayal of teen life in small towns, it became India’s official selection for the Cannes Film Festival. Widely regarded as a masterpiece, it is a must-watch for anyone interested in Indian independent cinema.



Though it’s a coming-of-age story, the film subverts the typical tropes associated with the genre. Its protagonist, Rohan Singh (Rajat Barmecha), is not the conventional hero one might expect in a Bollywood film. He is a 17-year-old boy who has been expelled from boarding school and is forced to return to his hometown of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), where he must live under the authoritarian rule of his estranged father, Bhairav Singh (Ronit Roy). A young man’s journey from boyhood to manhood The dysfunctional relationship between Rohan and his father forms the emotional fulcrum of the film, and it is through this fraught dynamic that Udaan explores the broader themes of oppression, control, and the teen’s struggle for agency and autonomy. The film resonated deeply with a whole generation of middle-class youth who often feel invisible or misunderstood by their parents, especially their father; it captured their angst and frustrations with remarkable accuracy. Initially, the larger audience did not watch the film because of its treatment that looked entirely different from commercial potboilers that Bollywood keeps churning out. However, over the last 14 years, the film has found its fervent fanbase. The story revolves around Rohan, his father and his half-brother Arjun (Aayan Boradia) —all three are very different from one another. Their names convey a lot about their personalities. The father’s name, Bhairav, means ‘frightful’ — it is also the name of the god of punishment, Shiva. Arjun means to be ‘pure and white’. And, lastly, Rohan means ‘to ascend’ and ‘to fly free,’ which is in sync with the film’s title, Udaan. In short, the film can best be described as a young man’s journey from boyhood to manhood. But what does it mean to be a man? The film portrays two distinct types of men: Bhairav Singh, who is aggressive, authoritarian, and firmly believes that a man must be physically strong; and his younger half-brother Jimmy Singh (Ram Kapoor), the kind of man Rohan aspires to be — sensitive, affectionate, compassionate, and above all, someone who understands the true meaning of responsibility. The film is about Rohan’s journey to find his own manhood by breaking free from the shackles of the violent and insensitive world his father has created. The father-son dynamic What is so special about this tale of an ordinary young boy who aspires to be a writer but is stuck with his father’s regulations and a mountain of suppressed emotions? What is it that resonated so much with audiences and is still relevant 14 years after its release? Let’s unpack one such reason. One of the key aspects that makes this film memorable is the depiction of the layered father-son relationship and how a parent’s parenting style affects the child’s personality. British psychiatrist and psychoanalyst John Bowlby’s Attachment Theory is a great tool for understanding the dynamics shared between Rohan, Bhairav, and Arjun. Attachment theory is a psychological framework that describes the nature of the emotional bonds that humans form with significant others throughout their lives, particularly during childhood. This bond influences the child’s social and emotional development and their ability to form healthy relationships in the future; these early bonds may continue to influence attachments throughout life. There are four types of attachment styles: Secure, Anxious, Avoidant, and Disorganised/Fearful. The quality of the attachment bond is determined by the caregiver’s responsiveness and sensitivity to the child’s needs and signals.





Rohan, the aspiring writer, returns home after eight years in boarding school. Unlike most kids who eagerly anticipate returning home, he dreads it, knowing his relationship with his strict father is no good, and there’s no mother waiting for him. The brightness of Shimla turns gloomy as he reaches Jharkhand and faces his father after eight years. Bhairav is a disciplinarian who demands conformity. Rohan is taken aback to discover he has a five-year-old half-brother, Arjun, about whom he had no prior knowledge. Instead of feeling welcomed, Rohan feels suffocated and lonely in his father’s house. He finds solace only in his uncle, Jimmy, who supports his dream of becoming a writer, though they meet infrequently.

