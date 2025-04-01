Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ releases next year; check the date

Los Angeles, Apr 1 (PTI) "Spider- Man 4" starring Tom Holland in the lead, has got its official title, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

Holland, who is currently shooting for Christopher Nolan’s film “The Odyssey”, announced the news on the video clip that was played at the CinemaCon, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The 28-year-old actor said the upcoming film, which is slated to release on July 31, 2026, will be a "fresh start".

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.” “That’s all I’ve been allowed to say. And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today," the actor, known for giving spoilers, added.

Holland plays Peter Parker in the film. He has portrayed the character in the previous three installments, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019) and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

Director Destin Daniel Cretton said he is exploring the project, the filming of which is scheduled to begin this summer.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.” Actors Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink are expected to feature in the upcoming film alongside Holland. The details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

The last installment ended with Hollan's character Parker, tampering with the spell that was supposed to make everyone forget he is a spider-man, resulting in multiversal crisis. PTI

