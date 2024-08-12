Disney’s upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King will see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan lending their voices to the Hindi-dubbed version of the film. This new instalment, a prequel to the 2019 live-action, The Lion King, delves into the origins of the lion king, Mufasa. Shah Rukh Khan will voice Mufasa, while Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan will voice Simba, and young Mufasa, respectively. This marks a significant moment for Indian cinema, as it brings together one of Bollywood's most renowned actors with his family for a major Disney release. The film is scheduled for release in Indian theatres on December 20; it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying in a release, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.” The origin story of the King of Pride Lands “The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character. He embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, a quality Disney strives to bring with every story. When Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families,” Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said in a statement.





Directed by Barry Jenkins — known for his acclaimed film Moonlight (2016), about a young gay man growing up against a backdrop of poverty in Miami, and If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), a sinewy and sensuous love story based on the novel by James Baldwin, and a harsh critique of racism in the US — Mufasa: The Lion King explores Mufasa’s journey from a young cub to the respected king of the Pride Lands. The film features a blend of live-action and photorealistic CGI, complemented by original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

