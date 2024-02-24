Santosh Sivan bags top Pierre Angénieux Tribute Award at Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival, ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be conferred with the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute Award this year. Sivan, a multiple National Award winner, will receive the award on May 24 at Cannes.

The Southern India Cinematographers Association (SICA) made the announcement on Friday (February 23) on its X handle. “SICA is proud to share exciting news of Santosh Sivan Asc Isc to be honored at the Prestigious Cannes Film Festival. He is selected to receive the 2024 Pierre Angénieux Tribute Award. The award ceremony and the red carpet will be on May 24 evening 2024,” SICA wrote on X.





SICA is proud to share exciting news of Santosh Sivan Asc Isc to be honored at the Prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

He is selected to receive the 2024 Pierre Angénieux Tribute Award

The award ceremony and the red carpet will be on May 24 evening 2024.@santoshsivan pic.twitter.com/vqsPJNr6wd — SICA (@thesicaweb) February 23, 2024

Sivan, who is also a director, is the first Indian cinematographer to receive the honour named after Pierre Angénieux, the French inventor of lenses. He will join the ranks of the legends who have received the honour such as Philippe Rousselot, Vilmos Zsigmond, Roger Deakins, Peter Suschitzky, Chistopher Doyle, Edward Lachman, Bruno Delbonnel, Agnès Godard, Darius Khondji and Barry Ackroyd.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Sivan’s cinematic oeuvre includes films like Roja and Iruvar by Mani Ratnam and Vanaprastham by Shaji N Karun. In a career spanning more than three decades, he is the recipient of eight National awards, including four for cinematogrpahy.