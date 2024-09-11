Is Gochara a sequel to Gantumoote? What Kannada director Roopa Rao says
Roopa says it's a travel story, and one of the most challenging stories that has occurred to her so far
"It's too early to talk about the film. All I can say is that it's a travel film. I know many people are curious about the film, whether it's a sequel or not, but then it's not Gantumoote and I state that purposefully in the context of Gochara, which is part of the poster too; why this statement one will know when they watch the film," Roopa told The Federal.
Interestingly, in a social media post, Roopa wrote, “This is one of the most challenging stories that has occurred to me so far. The film’s tagline is ‘You can find only when you move'."
Roopa and Sahadev Kelvadi will produce the film under the banner Ameyukti Studios. The duo also produced Gantumoote, which starred Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi in lead roles. Kelvadi directed Kenda, which again was well-received by critics.