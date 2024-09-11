Is Gochara a sequel to Gantumoote? What Kannada director Roopa Rao says

Kannada filmmaker Roopa Rao has announced her new film after her 2019 flick Gantumoote, a coming-of-age drama that received widespread accolades. The new film has been curiously titled Gochara, sparking speculations that it could be a sequel to her first offering. In fact, social media chatter was all about the possibility of Gochara being the sequel.

Known for her subtle yet powerful storytelling, Roopa's debut feature won widespread praise for its authentic portrayal of adolescence, identity, and the bittersweet realities of growing up.



Released in 2019, Gantumoote is a coming-of-age drama that follows the life of Meera, a high school girl who navigates the challenges of school, love, and societal expectations. The film was lauded for its sensitivity, emotional depth, and strong performances, especially from the lead actress, Teju Belawadi.

Is it a sequel?