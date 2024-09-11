The Federal
Is Gochara a sequel to Gantumoote? What Kannada director Roopa Rao says
Director Roopa Rao (file picture)

Is Gochara a sequel to Gantumoote? What Kannada director Roopa Rao says

Roopa says it's a travel story, and one of the most challenging stories that has occurred to her so far

11 Sep 2024 2:51 AM GMT
Kannada filmmaker Roopa Rao has announced her new film after her 2019 flick Gantumoote, a coming-of-age drama that received widespread accolades. The new film has been curiously titled Gochara, sparking speculations that it could be a sequel to her first offering. In fact, social media chatter was all about the possibility of Gochara being the sequel.
Known for her subtle yet powerful storytelling, Roopa's debut feature won widespread praise for its authentic portrayal of adolescence, identity, and the bittersweet realities of growing up.
Released in 2019, Gantumoote is a coming-of-age drama that follows the life of Meera, a high school girl who navigates the challenges of school, love, and societal expectations. The film was lauded for its sensitivity, emotional depth, and strong performances, especially from the lead actress, Teju Belawadi.
Is it a sequel?

"It's too early to talk about the film. All I can say is that it's a travel film. I know many people are curious about the film, whether it's a sequel or not, but then it's not Gantumoote and I state that purposefully in the context of Gochara, which is part of the poster too; why this statement one will know when they watch the film," Roopa told The Federal.


Interestingly, in a social media post, Roopa wrote, “This is one of the most challenging stories that has occurred to me so far. The film’s tagline is ‘You can find only when you move'."

Roopa and Sahadev Kelvadi will produce the film under the banner Ameyukti Studios. The duo also produced Gantumoote, which starred Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi in lead roles. Kelvadi directed Kenda, which again was well-received by critics.

