When Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan aired on Doordarshan in the late 1980s, the whole country seemed to hold its breath on those sacrosanct Sunday mornings. Streets would empty, temples would pause their aartis, and even the neighbourhood chaiwala would pull out a rickety black-and-white television so no one missed anything. Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and the simple, devotional storytelling cut through the divides of class, region and language.

For 30 minutes each week, the Ramayana would cease to be an ancient scripture and teach people a lesson or two about dharma, without any hint of preaching. Families gathered, debates followed, and the epic’s lessons on duty, loyalty and righteousness felt somewhat immediate and personal. During the 2020 lockdown, the series had a record-breaking re-telecast, attracting over 77 million viewers in a single day, which only proves its evergreen popularity.

With the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya now a physical reality, and political speeches invoking Ram Rajya every now and then, the Ramayana feels newly urgent. It evokes questions surrounding identity, leadership and cultural ownership at a moment when India is asserting itself globally while wrestling internally over how its foundational stories should be retold. Against that backdrop, Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part film Ramayana (reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever at Rs 4,000 crore or $500 million) is a high-stakes litmus test of whether we can hold on to the emotional intimacy that once made the story a shared, almost sacred, experience in living rooms across the country. Shot for IMAX, and with the muscle of global marketing and Hollywood-level VFX, will it dazzle and move us all over again or prove to be a damp squib? Tiwari, who has directed emotionally precise films like Dangal and Chhichhore, has made it clear he wants the story to feel intimate even on an epic canvas. The screenplay, by Shridhar Raghavan (known for tight thrillers like War) and producer Namit Malhotra, is likely to draw faithfully from Valmiki while adding the kind of character shading Tiwari does best: Rama as Maryada Purushottam and an infallible deity, Sita as tremendously resilient, and Ravana as the evil known for his hubris. Part 1, due for release on Diwali, will probably concentrate on Rama’s early life in Ayodhya, his marriage to Sita, the palace politics that force their exile, and the forest odyssey ending with her abduction. Part 2, expected to release sometime in 2027, will shift to the Lanka war, Hanuman’s big leap, the building of the bridge across the ocean and Rama’s triumphant return. An antidote to Adipurush? Some critics have argued that the very fact that Malhotra — who has expressed views aligning with the nationalist narrative of the BJP, focusing on Indian cultural pride — is producing the film, says a lot about what kind of film it’s going to be. Malhotra has also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, stating that since 2014, the West’s perception of India has changed for the better, and he has supported the idea of a “central government which is powerful” to bring different factions together. When the two-minute teaser dropped at IMAX events in Los Angeles and New York on March 31 — four days before it was released in India on Hanuman Jayanti — I watched the reactions split right down the middle.

The VFX has been done by DNEG, Namit Malhotra’s own Oscar-winning studio behind Dune: Part One & Two, Oppenheimer, Tenet, Blade Runner 2049, and Interstellar.

Ranbir Kapoor appears as a long-haired, commanding Rama drawing his bow against sweeping golden vistas of Ayodhya and misty forests. There are quick flashes of ethereal Ashok Vatika, the Pushpaka vimana slicing through clouds, and Yash’s brooding Ravana. The VFX has been done by DNEG (Malhotra’s own Oscar-winning studio behind Dune: Part One & Two, Oppenheimer, Tenet, Blade Runner 2049, and Interstellar) and the score has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman in their first-ever collaboration. Malhotra framed the LA-first strategy as sensible for a “global film” from day one, and given his background running Prime Focus and DNEG, it aligns with his long-standing push to put Indian cinema on Hollywood’s terms, now supercharged by AI. He has described the project as largely self-funded to protect creative freedom and suggested that Western approval will be one important yardstick of success.

Also read: Rajshri Deshpande interview: How breast cancer changed the way the actor sees life I understand why that approach has struck a nerve. Social media is filled with genuine frustration: why does a story millions still treat as sacred history need overseas validation before its own people get the first proper look? Accusations of “NRI pandering” and “cultural disrespect” have followed, and Malhotra’s response — “Don’t divide… there are Indians all over the world… one Ramayana” — was meant to bridge gaps but came across to many as missing the anxiety about ownership. Tools like Brahma AI can help DNEG deliver never-before-seen world-building, but they also invite scepticism about whether the end result will appeal to Indian audiences or be algorithmically optimised for global viewers. Malhotra’s position makes him the natural focal point of that scepticism. His track record delivering VFX for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, the first instalment in a planned trilogy within the Astraverse cinematic universe, directed by Ayan Mukerji, gives him undeniable technical credibility. However, it also invites questions about whether the massive budget is truly translating into something Indian audiences will lap up the same way they did the TV series, especially when AI is part of the toolkit. The scrutiny over the teaser has inevitably revived memories of Adipurush’s fiasco and the protests that followed. Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Raghav (Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), and Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshmana), with Devdutta Nage playing Bajrang (Hanuman), the film was a major box office flop. Made on a massive reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, it faced backlash for its poor visual effects, inaccurate character depictions, and, most notably, “tapori” (street-style) dialogues deemed disrespectful to the Ramayana. The screenplay and dialogue, written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, received criticism for using atrocious language for Hanuman: “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki. (Clothes are your father’s, the fire is your father’s, the oil is your father’s, and what burns will also be your father’s). Also read: Ram: A window to the divine, and a potent political lever in New India Tiwari and Malhotra have positioned their film as the antidote to Adipurush. Still, with reported fees reaching Rs 150 crore for Ranbir across both parts and big numbers for Yash (who is also co-producing as Ravana), the optics matter. I keep coming back to the same question: will the finished film look and feel like the money — and the AI — was spent on soul as much as spectacle? Ranbir Kapoor, at this stage in his career, especially after his turn in Animal, brings the star presence that could make Rama feel both divine and relatable. Sai Pallavi’s grounded expressiveness seems perfect for Sita, a woman of strength and not just passive victimhood. Yash’s intensity should make Ravana a worthy adversary, Sunny Deol’s physicality fits Hanuman’s energy, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, plus Arun Govil’s return as Dasharatha (a lovely nod to the TV era I remember so fondly) add layers of familiarity. A singular, unifying experience? The Zimmer-Rahman score could be the standout element if it clicks. Production has involved years of pre-visualisation, massive soundstages and international locations, with Brahma AI applied to mythological details like flying vimanas. The teaser, though, has left many disappointed. After Adipurush, Indian audiences are right to demand a certain level of care, especially when AI’s involvement raises the bar for transparency. The Rs 4,000-crore budget and AI-assisted VFX are uncharted territories for the Ramayana. If the film succeeds, it could open the door for more high-end mythological cinema drawn from the Puranas or Mahabharata, normalising world-class production values while keeping the ethical core intact. It might also strengthen India’s soft power abroad, proving ancient epics can stand alongside Dune or The Lord of the Rings on technical merit without losing their moral voice.

If the film succeeds, it could open the door for more high-end mythological cinema drawn from the Puranas or Mahabharata.

Tiwari’s grounded sensibility could be the safeguard here; he has spoken movingly about the seven-year journey feeling “worth it”, which suggests a personal stake in getting the tone right. Financially, the pressure is enormous. Conservative estimates suggest Part 1 needs several hundred crores domestically just to justify the outlay, with overseas theatrical, streaming and ancillaries (merchandise, possible theme-park tie-ins) expected to deliver the real upside. Malhotra has maintained the budget is competitive with similar Western epics, but the largely self-funded model makes questions about risk and returns worth asking. If the film connects emotionally and visually, it could launch a franchise; if VFX or tonal issues go wrong, the film could also sink.