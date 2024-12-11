Neelambari: “Minsara Kanna Ellarukku Unnaa Yen Pidichirukku theriyuma…? Vayassanalum Un stylum Azhagum innum Unna Vittu Pogale….(Electrifying man, You know, why you are dear to everyone? Aging has not affected your beauty and style)

Padayappa: Tnkuu, Tnkuu..Tankuu…..Koodave Porandadhu Ennikkum Pogadu…. (Thank you, born qualities will never desert) Citing this scene from K S Ravikumar’s Padayappa (1999), Ashok, one of the reigning stars of Kannada cinema in the 1980s, who is presently fighting for the rights of workers and artists in film industry, told The Federal: “This scene and content of the conversation between Neelambari (Ramya Krishnan) and Padayappa (Rajinikanth), is still valid even after 25 years of the film’s release. My friend Shivaji’s persona has not changed. He is the same Shivaji even today; his humble, lovable, friendly, straightforward character has not changed a bit.” As the Superstar Rajinikanth turns 75 on Thursday (December 12), Ashok, a close friend of Rajinikanth and his classmate at Madras Film Institute in the early 1970s, recalled his friend Rajini’s sense of style, passion and dedication for acting during his days at the film institute. From BTS to Film Institute Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajini started his acting career in theatre, while working as a bus conductor in the then Bangalore Transport Service (BTS). He joined Madras Film Institute in 1973 to pursue a diploma in acting. “A simple, but stylish Rajini was a conductor on BTS Bus No 10A in erstwhile Bangalore. He handled Duryodhana’s mace in Kurukshtra, a play staged by BTS workers with the same ease he issued tickets to commuters. One day, this conductor’s bus driver (P Raj Bahadur) friend forced Rajini to join the Adyar Film Institute in Madras. The aspiring actor got noticed by renowned Tamil filmmaker K Balachander, who offered him a role in his classic Apoorva Raagangal (1975) and rechristened him as Rajinikanth after the character of Major Chandrakanth as a remark on Rajini’s skin colour. By 1980, Rajini had managed to establish a foothold in South Indian cinema, having acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. In his 50-year career in cinema, Rajini has acted in over 170 films (Vettaiyan is his 170th film) and never looked back,” says an emotionally charged Ashok, while recalling the days he spent with Rajini at the institute. Rajini’s focus was stylistic acting methods A few years ago, during a conversation with this writer, veteran filmmaker Ravindranath (who made a film on forest brigand Veerappan 33 years ago, when Veerappan was alive) and another close friend of Rajini at Madras Film Institute had said; “Today, Rajini is one of the highest paid actors in Asia and driving the enduring brand value; ‘Superstar Rajini’. Certainly, the rags-to-riches story of this superstar is worthy of a commercial potboiler. Suresh Krissna took the essence of Rajini’s days in Bangalore and made Annamali (1992) for Kavithalaya Productions of K Balachander. Of course, Annamalai transformed him from a star into a superstar.” Ravindranath spoke passionately about Rajinikanth and his style. “Rajini’s walking style, body language and mannerisms; of course, which he developed on his own, are unique and inimitable,” he said. Also read: Vettaiyan review | Rajini neatly delivers Gnanavel's author-backed role Cigarette-flipping Ravindranath, who died in 2014, spoke highly of Rajini’s commitment to acting, whenever he met a few film journalists. “When we were engaged in other activities after the class hours, Rajini was the only person, who used to stay back and practise various styles, including his walk, which made him stand out. I will never forget Rajini’s signature ‘cigarette flipping’ which he achieved after hours of practice at the institute. When other students were focusing on natural acting methods, Shivaji’s eyes were set on stylistic acting methods”. Puttanna Kanagal’s protégée “During his study days at the institute, Shivaji was surviving on the money being sent by his family and friends. His focus was simple: to learn the craft of acting and justify faith reposed by his friends in him. He was a stranger in Madras city. It was Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal who played an important role in the life of Shivaji. Rajinikanth essayed an important character in Puttanna’s Katha Sangama (1976). When he joined the film institute, Shivaji needed a place to stay. Initially, he slept in the corner of a filthy hovel, until he joined Ashok and me. The food scenario was tight and he had to manage on just one meal a day…”

Kannada actor Ashok with Rajinikanth

First encounter with Shivaji

Ashok recalled his association with Rajini in his 122-page book Geleya Shivaji (Friend Shivaji), published by BEE Culture publication last year. In fact, Ravindranath shared accommodation with Ashok and Shivaji during his days at Madras film Institute. Sharing his first encounter with Shivaji at the office of South Indian Film chamber of Commerce, where interviews were conducted for admission to Madras Film Institute, Ashok recounted: “While we were anxiously preparing to face the interview, dusky Shivaji was watching everyone curiously like a wild elephant from a corner. It was filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal who interviewed candidates. “Finally I, Ravindranath, Raghunandan, Chandrahasa Alwa, Shivaji Rao, Amar Mulla, Shashi Bhushan got selected.” Life of Shivaji at Krishnan mess Ashok, whose original name was Venugopal at the time of studying at the institute, clearly remembered Shivaji’s financial position during those days. “Ravindranath and I found accommodation in Hotel Arun on Poonamalai Road and Shivaji was staying at Krishnan Mess near Central Railway Station, where he was sharing space with about 40 people in a dingy hall, where he was squatting on a Chape (cane mat). His asset at that time was a cloth bag, a pair of trousers, three shirts, one cotton lungi (a long piece of cloth that could be wrapped around the waist), a pair of slippers and Nanjangud tooth powder (a low-priced powder used to brush the teeth at that time). I was totally disturbed by the situation, where Shivaji was living and forced him to share the accommodation with us at Hotel Arun. Shivaji didn’t have money at that time. He was supported by his friends in Bangalore. As Shivaji did not have clothes to practise dance, teachers asked him not to attend the dance class till he got the suitable attire,” said Ashok. Dogs and the biscuits When Ashok narrated their plight, especially the financial constraints Shivaji faced in affording proper food, his voice choked, and he remained silent for a few minutes. After regaining his composure, Ashok continued: “We used to eat cheap biscuits with tea when our pockets were empty. Once, when Shivaji and I were eating biscuits, a few street dogs appeared on the scene. Shivaji threw some biscuits at them. When they refused to eat, he got angry and chased them away. After the first semester, Shivaji thought of quitting the course. But with great difficulty, we friends from Karnataka persuaded him to stay,” said Ashok. Also read: Vettaiyan actor Kishore: ‘Rajinikanth’s childlike innocence secret to his superstardom’ “Even now, I am just Venu for him, and he is still the same old Shivaji for me. This is what friendship means to Shivaji. He hasn’t changed a bit. We still feel the same warmth of friendship when we meet occasionally,” said Ashok.

Rajinikanth with his batch mates at the Madras Film Institute

