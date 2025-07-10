Prosenjit explains ‘why Bengali’ remark at Maalik event after trolling

As innocuous remark has landed actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, one of Bengali cinema’s biggest stars, in trouble with netizens, after he wondered aloud why a journalist needed to “talk in Bengali” at an event 10 days back.

The incident happened when Chatterjee was sharing the stage with the cast and crew of upcoming Hindi film Maalik at its trailer launch. He was the only Bengali among the likes of Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar when a journalist asked a question in Bengali.

The actor laughed, asking, “Why do you need to talk in Bengali?” when Rao chipped in and offered to translate, and he did correctly, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Also read: Outrage in Bengal over harassment of migrants in several BJP-ruled states

Clarification after trolling

However, Chatterjee’s remark did not go down well with many netizens. After facing relentless trolling, the actor has now issued a clarification — in Bengali — on his Instagram handle, saying that he had no intention to “insult his mother tongue”.

“I have been working for the past 42 years, mostly in Bengali. In the last few years, there have been opportunities for me to work at the national level. It was for one of those films that I was present at a trailer launch in Juhu PVR for a media interaction,” he wrote in the post.



