Param Sundari row: 5 other Bollywood films which stereotyped South Indians

From the days of 'ayyo rama' wails of Mehmood, a south Indian music master in the 1968 comedy, Padoson to Shah Rukh Khan's Tamilian video programmer Shekhar Subramaniam tucking into noodles and curds in RaOne (2011), not much changes for south Indians in Bollywood.

It is not as if there are no south Indians in the Hindi film industry, who can set right some basic information that the lungi is different from the dhoti and there are more people in the south than 'Madrasis'. Or that men wear other clothes besides these two garments, made famous by Shah Rukh and Deepika in the famous 'lungi' dance in Chennai Express, and women walk around without jasmine in their hair. And, not break into Mohiniyattam or Bharatanatyam moves in a flash.

The latest row over Bollywood's lazy and ill-informed stereotyping of south Indians stems from the trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari (2025). The trailer shows Jhanvi Kapoor as a Malayali girl, strutting around in a half-sari and jasmines in her hair, spouting some high-faluting knowledge about south Indian movie superstars. Many influencers have hit out at the casting of Jhanvi Kapoor and for her "inauthentic" accent, her stereotypical attire and for butchering Malayalam.

Alarms bells have been ringing as she introduces herself as Thekkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai in the trailer. Many critics have questioned the name Thekkapetta, which in Malayalam slang as “thekapetta sundari” translates roughly to “betrayed beauty.”

Social media has erupted and slammed the production house for not checking the meaning of the word. Moreover, she speaks in an exaggerated accented English, and broken Hindi. The trailer also includes the usual medley of Kerala visuals: Kalarippayattu, Mohiniyattam, backwaters, boat races etc.

RJ Pavithra Menon in her viral post questioned the caricaturing in the film and caustically questioned the heroine's portrayal as a "jasmine-flower-wearing, mohiniyattam-dancing, half-sari-clad Malayali girl". She wrote that "not all Malayali women learn classical Indian dance, nor do we prance around in gilded half-skirts with low-cut blouses.” The playful moment where she calls Sidharth’s character “mannuni,” supposedly “idiot” in Malayalam, sounded as if an alien was speaking, observed a social media user.

The trailer has received a huge backlash as users are saying this is not representation but a parody and criticised the makers of the film for not doing adequate research.

Here are other Bollywood films that parodied south Indians, not in a good way:

Do Phool (1973)