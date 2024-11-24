While the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is currently underway in Goa, the 50-year-old Suchitra Film Society — an integral part of Karnataka’s film culture — is celebrating the works of renowned filmmaker P. Sheshadri. Sheshadri, who transitioned from journalist to writer to filmmaker, drew inspiration from the Malayalam film Karunam by Jayaraj, which he happened to watch at IFFI in New Delhi in 2000.

Sheshadri holds the distinction of being the first director to win a National Film Award eight times consecutively. His 2014 film December 1 received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada and Best Screenplay. Counted among the most celebrated filmmakers in India, Sheshadri is known for tackling subjects that resonate across social strata. His films are marked by a deep representation of native culture, practices, and human emotions; they blend thematic depth with a masterful interplay of visuals that span diachronic and synchronic storytelling. The Suchitra Film Festival is showcasing eight of Sheshadri’s landmark films, including his debut Munnudi (A Preface), Bettada Jeeva (based on a work by Jnanpith recipient Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth), Vimukthi (Liberation), Bharath Stores, Mohanadasa (it explores Gandhi’s formative years), Mookajjiya Kanasugalu (also based on a Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth novel), December 1, and Beti. The four-day festival, which began on November 21, concludes on Sunday (November 24). In addition to film screenings, the festival features a panel discussion on Sheshadri’s films, with participation from eminent film personalities such as filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, N. Vidyashankar (film theoretician and artistic director of the Bengaluru International Film Festival), T.S. Nagabharana, S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, T.N. Seetharam, and B. Jayashree, among others. To mark the occasion, four volumes chronicling Sheshadri’s cinematic journey — Chitra Manthana, Kannu Kanda Kshanagalu, Dakkiddu Mikkiddu, and Frames of Conscience — three in Kannada and one in English, will be released on Sunday. Additionally, an English-language book edited by N. Manu Chakravarthy is in the process of completion. Munnudi: A preface to his celluloid journey Sheshadri began his career in both big and small screens by writing scripts and assisting Kannada filmmaker T.S. Nagabharana. In the late 1990s, he turned to directing television serials to earn a livelihood. His first television serial, Inchara, premiered in 1995, followed by Kamanabillu and Kathegara in 1996, and Mayamruga in 1999.

The poster of Karunam

He made history in Kannada cinema, which spans over nine decades, by winning National Awards eight times. He is credited with rejuvenating the cooperative filmmaking movement in Kannada and demonstrating its viability even today. His cinematic journey began with Munnudi (A Preface) at the start of the new millennium. The film is based on Muttuchera, a short story by Kendra Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Bolwar Mohamad Kunhi. Munnudi won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues, while actor H.G. Dattatreya received the award for Best Supporting Actor. Additionally, the film earned Sheshadri the 10th Aravindan Puraskaram in 2001.

The inspiration of Karunam In a conversation with The Federal, Sheshadri discussed the role of IFFI in shaping his journey as a filmmaker. He shared, “I was exposed to world cinema during the 15th edition of IFFI held in Bengaluru in 1992. Since then, attending IFFI has become a custom for me — a ten-day pilgrimage to watch films, often accompanied by T.N. Seetharam, Nagendra Shah, and others. The films I watched over eight years inspired me to pursue something meaningful in the medium of celluloid,” he said. Also read: Kannada cinema’s financing vortex: Is the reel dream turning into a real nightmare? “By this time, my experience in the film industry had taught me an important lesson: choosing filmmaking as a career to satisfy creative urges is one thing, but earning a livelihood from it is another essential aspect of life. I faced a dilemma: should I make commercial films to sustain myself, or focus on art films to fulfil my creative aspirations? Fortunately, Doordarshan was a strong platform at the time, and the remuneration I received for my work there allowed me to make a decent living. The desire to create a film to satiate my creative urge found its spark after watching Karunam. During a conversation, Jayaraj revealed that Karunam was made on a shoestring budget of Rs 10 lakh and went on to win the Golden Peacock for Best Film. It’s a simple story that explores the loneliness of an old couple. This experiment gave me the confidence that a film could be made with minimal resources,” he added. Visuals formed during train journey “Throughout my journey from Delhi to Bengaluru, I kept meditating on the film Karunam and asked myself, ‘Why not explore the Karunam model?’ It was during this time that Muttuchera — a short story by Bolwar Mohammad Kunhi, which I had first read in the mid-1980s — took on a vivid visual form in my mind. In fact, I had proofread Muttuchera for its inclusion in a collection published by Navakarnataka Publications and had been completely captivated by its content and visual possibilities. I revisited Muttuchera in 1996 while working on the Kathegara series for Doordarshan in collaboration with T.N. Seetharam and Nagendra Shah,” said Sheshadri.

P. Sheshadri’s 25-year cinematic journey has been aptly described as Frames of Conscience.

“We had visualised around 200 classic Kannada short stories for Doordarshan back then, ranging from Kamalapurada Hotel by Panje Mangesh Rao to Halu Kudida Huduga by Abdul Rasheed. Though we wanted to adapt Muttuchera at the time, we ultimately dropped the idea due to its expansive canvas. However, by the time I reached Bengaluru from Delhi, I had resolved to make Muttuchera my debut film. When I narrated the story to a few producers and promised to complete the film on a modest budget of ₹10 lakh — at a time when commercial films typically cost around ₹1 crore — they ridiculed the idea and discouraged me from experimenting. Some even warned me about the potential repercussions of making a film about the Muslim community, particularly one addressing sensitive issues like Shariat — the laws governing nikah and talaq. It was at this juncture that the idea of producing the film through a cooperative model struck me,” he added.