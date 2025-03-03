Oscars 2025: Did the Academy play it safe by avoiding controversial films?

The 2025 Academy Awards delivered a night of unexpected triumphs and shocking snubs. Independent film Anora emerged as the biggest winner, securing Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, overshadowing big-budget frontrunners like Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist. The ceremony showcased a blend of indie and mainstream films, signalling a shift in the Academy’s recognition of unconventional storytelling.





Anora’s unexpected sweep

The biggest shock of the night came with Anora dominating the awards. Directed by Sean Baker, an independent filmmaker known for his films about the sex workers and marginalised communities, the film secured four Oscars, placing Baker in an elite group.

“He became one of the few filmmakers in history to win four Oscars in one night, the last being Walt Disney in 1953,” noted Nawaid Anjum, Federal’s Features Editor.

The film tells the story of a Brooklyn stripper who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch, a story that seemingly resonated with the Academy, known for favouring rags-to-riches tales. Despite this success, some industry insiders were surprised, given that frontrunners Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist had strong momentum before the event.

Controversies impact major contenders

Leading up to the Oscars, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist were seen as strong contenders. However, controversies surrounding both films played a role in their losses.

Emilia Pérez, a story about a transgender Mexican mafia lord, faced backlash over its portrayal of transition, and Mexico. Additionally, old tweets from lead actress Carla Sofía Gascon surfaced, sparking further debate. While it received recognition, Gascon was notably snubbed in the Best Actress category.

Meanwhile, The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, faced scrutiny for its use of AI to tweak the Hungarian dialogues. The Academy’s decision to mandate AI disclosures for films likely played a role in its reduced chances. Despite securing three awards, including Best Actor for Brody, some felt it deserved more recognition.

The historic win of Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana's win for Emilia Pérez was one of the night’s most celebrated moments. Her outstanding performance won over critics and audiences alike, making her victory nearly uncontested. “Even the critics of the movie agree that Saldana was absolutely mind-blowing,” Nawaid remarked.

Major snubs and surprises

Like every year, the Oscars had its fair share of snubs. Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl and Angelina Jolie’s Maria were not picked at all. Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, failed to win any awards despite strong nominations.

Horror film Nosferatu, nominated in four categories, also left empty-handed. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two and Gladiator 2 did not receive as much recognition as anticipated, with the latter losing in the Best Costume category.

The future of cinema: Indie vs. mainstream

The success of Anora signals a growing appreciation for independent cinema in Hollywood. Sean Baker’s speech echoed concerns about the dominance of OTT platforms and the need to preserve theatrical experiences. Last year, while accepting the Best Screenplay Award for Best Screenplay, Cord Jefferson, the director of American Fiction, had urged filmmakers to take a chance on lower-budget films, highlighting the industry's risk-averse nature. This year, in his acceptance speech, Baker stressed on the need to keep making films for theatre. He said, “We are all here tonight because we love movies. Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theatre. In a time in which our world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever: It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home.”

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.