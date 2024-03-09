The original camera negative of a film that won two national awards was left to rot for six years for want of Rs 30,000. Legendary Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli’s 2002 film Dweepa, starring yet another legendary name in the south, Telugu superstar Soundarya, who also produced the film, had been moved to a warehouse with no air conditioning — without it the negative deteriorates — after the closing of Prasad Labs in Chennai six years ago.



The negative was stored in the lab, which had asked for Rs 30,000 as a one-time fee to release it from its storage. “When the lab was shut down, it instructed the producer of the film to collect the negative after paying the fee,” Kasaravalli told PTI. But Kasaravalli said the process got complicated as the producers of the film, Soundarya and her brother Amarnath, passed away in a tragic aircraft crash in 2004, and Soundarya’s husband, G S Raghu, who now has the rights to the film, is not a film professional and has no interest in the movie.

“Also, we were in a dilemma. The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) had stopped accepting films for storage because it was going to shut down (in March 2022, NFAI merged with National Film Development Corporation). Even if we had gotten the negative, there was no place to store it. Private archives charge a monthly rent for storage, but who will foot the bill?” added Kasaravalli.

FHF, Scorsese and George Lucas to restore Ghatashraddha

On March 4, during a master class session on Dweepa, for the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), G S Bhaskar, a noted cinematographer who had worked with Kasaravalli on his film on Gandhi and Kurmavatara, had informed those gathered that Prasad Lab has now agreed to release the film. The session was moderated by Bhaskar and saw the technicians of Dweepa, cinematographer H M Ramachandra Halkere, who had won the national award for Best Cinematography for the film and art director Shashidhar Adapa, as well as Kasaravalli discuss its making in detail.

“I was just informed about it, I guess it may take about two weeks to finalise all the formalities,” Bhaskar told PTI after the session. “Now, we need to figure out the extent of the damage to the negative and restore it. Soundarya’s husband is willing to give the rights of the film to anyone willing to restore it,” Kasaravalli said. This is just half the bridge crossed, Halkere pointed out. “Right now, in India, Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is the go-to organisation for restoring damaged films. But it is for them to decide whether they want to restore Dweepa or not,” said Halkere.

When contacted, founder-director of FHF, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, a filmmaker himself, said if films by Kasaravalli require restoration or preservation, FHF will do it without a second thought. “This is at the core of what we do at FHF — we look for films that are invaluable but are lost somehow, preserve and restore them. We also have a temperature and humidity controlled vault where films can be stored. Normally, say if Farhan Akhtar wants to use our services, we will charge him, of course. But if it is Kasaravalli’s films, we will do everything we can to improve public access to those gems, even if we are not going to be paid for it,” Dungarpur told PTI over the phone.