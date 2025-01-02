The success of UI, directed by Upendra, and Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Max, an action thriller helmed by Vijay Karthikeya, at the close of 2024, has brought a much-needed boost to the Kannada film industry. These blockbuster hits signal a potential resurgence for Kannada cinema, which has faced challenges in recent years. Both films have reinforced the idea that quality storytelling and star power can still work wonders when it comes to bringing audiences to theatres.

Max got the biggest opening for a Kannada film in 2024, while UI marked Upendra’s triumphant return as a director with his career’s largest opening. These two year-end successes offer a hopeful prelude to the industry’s trajectory in 2025. “Max and UI will act as game changers for Kannada cinema. The industry has much to offer in the year ahead,” says M. Narasimhulu, newly elected president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). 20 films are in the pipeline Looking at the lineup of films which are expected to release this year, the year 2025 can be viewed as a year of regional films and pan-Indian releases. Over 20 films are expected to hit the screens in the weeks to come. They include Rishab Shetty’s prequel to Kantara, Kantara-1, Yash’s Toxic, Darshan’s Devil, Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baasha (BRB), Ganesh and Ramesh Arvind’s Yours Sincerely Raam, Dhruva Sarja’s KD, Prajwal Devaraj’s Karavali, Yogaraj Bhat’s Manada Kadalu, Ramesh Aravind’s Daiji, Yuvaraj Kumar’s Ekka, Vinay Rajkumar’s Gramayana, Dheeren Rajkumar’s Untitled Project, Srimurali’s (Bagheera fame) untitled project, Dhananjaya’s Jingo, Nihar Mukesh’s Theertharoopa Tandeyavarige and Rakshit Shetty’s Richard Anthony. Also read: Kannada cinema: Amid crisis, 90th anniversary milestone passes without fanfare

“Some films are untitled just because they are reading the trend in cinema to title their films to get better footfalls in the theatres,” says sources in the Film Title Committee of KFCC. Of the 20-plus listed films, 12 movies, including, Kantara 1, Toxic, Devil, Yours Sincerely Raam, Jingo, Karavali, Manda Kadalu, Theertharoopa Tandeyavarige and Daiji, are expected to hit the screens in 2025.

Pinning hopes on Toxic Of these 20 films, Toxic, starring Yash, was expected to hit the screen in April 2025. But it has been delayed because of problems in coordinating the schedules of actors from various film industries. Yash had officially confirmed that the release of his highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been delayed. The film is touted to be a gangster drama and was originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. However, sources in the production team assured that Yash would not disappoint his fans and Toxic will hit the screen by August. Kannada industry is pinning its hopes on Toxic, which according to film experts, will do the magic of prequel and sequel of KGF franchise. Hoping against hope for the release of Devil Similar is the anticipation of the film industry around Devil, starring Darshan. Its shoot halted after Darshan’s arrest in a murder case on June 14 last year. The movie’s teaser, which was released earlier, generated a massive buzz among the fans, but only 25 days of shooting have been completed. Most parts are yet to be filmed, according to sources in the production team. Also read: Kannada cinema’s financing vortex: Is the reel dream turning into a real nightmare?

Though the recent bail granted by Karnataka High Court offered an opportunity for Darshan to complete Devil, Karnataka government sanctioning the filing of a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s decision on granting bail to the actor in the Renukaswamy murder case, dimmed the hopes of the producers. “If the apex court dismisses the special leave petition, there is every chance of ‘ailing’ Darshan completing the shoot and releasing the film by yearend,” sources in Darshan camp said.