Twelve years after India’s independence, an ingenious Parsi editor of a growing Bombay-based tabloid enters the office of a shrewd businessman with a proposal. He sees an opportunity to catapult his tabloid to mainstream success in the upcoming trial of a decorated naval commander accused of murdering his close friend, a Sindhi businessman, for having an affair with his wife.

In proposing the plan, the editor indicates the conspicuous move of the victim’s sister in using her influence and hiring a Sindhi lawyer to fight the case. He insists that now, the commander would be all alone in facing the wrath of an entire community.

He nudges further that, as fellow Parsis, they all must come together to hire a competent lawyer to argue the case on behalf of the accused. After some initial hesitation, both parties agree. The only word of caution is that the tabloid has to ensure public sympathy never fades for the accused.

Film adaptations of the case

And thus, one of the early scenes in the 2016 film Rustom, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, unfolds, based on the landmark court case against naval commander KM Nanavati from 1959. The Parsi editor is inspired by Russi Karanjia, who headed the weekly tabloid newspaper, Blitz, placing this proposal to a fictional JRD Tata.

Significantly, there is no evidence for any such dealing taking place between Karanjia and a businessman. While one should not expect films to exactly replicate real-life incidents, it is important to uncover the curious choice of the makers to bring the religious angle into the picture.

Karanjia’s Blitz had a notorious reputation for attracting defamation suits for its verbose opinions. But all through the trial, the tabloid never indulged in commenting on the origins of any of the central players. Historian Gyan Prakash notes that neither Nanavati was favoured for being a Parsi, nor was Prem Ahuja targeted for his Sindhi identity, and never once were questions raised over Sylvia for her English origins. That identity becomes such an important part of the case decades after it was closed brings to attention the way in which memories are created, contained, carried and recalled.

Oftentimes, while conjuring the imagery of an event, there is a need to reconfigure it to suit contemporary sensibilities. In writing about the desecration of the Somnath temple, scholar Romila Thapar points to how collective memory is restructured to justify the present. In the three film adaptations of the Nanavati case of 1959 — Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke (1963), Achanak (1973) and Rustom (2016) — this becomes clear.

Background of the case

The life of naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati garnered public interest when his wife confessed that she had been unfaithful to him and was having an affair with Prem Ahuja, a close friend of the couple. Shocked by this revelation, Nanavati decided to take matters into his own hands and went to Prem Ahuja’s apartment and shot him point blank, which Karanjia’s Blitz would highlight as the “three shots that shook the nation”. Nanavati quickly exited the house and surrendered himself and his weapon to the police.

Soon, the trial opened on September 23, 1959 in the District and Sessions Court with a nine-member multi-ethnic jury. The court proceedings went on for about one month. Outside of the court, Blitz ran an independent and wholly biased campaign in its weekly issues to inform its readers of not just the trial but intimate details of the lives of the three central characters involved in it. This had an immense impact on how the public perceived the case and, as a result, how the jury members perceived it.

On October 21, the jury came with an 8-1 majority verdict which found Nanavati not guilty of murder, which forms the focal point of most adaptations of the story, even though there is more to it. The Sessions judge referred the case to the Bombay High Court, considering the jury verdict ‘perverse’ in light of the evidence put forth during the trial and pronounced Commander Nanavati to be guilty, sentencing him to rigorous life imprisonment.

The appeal for reconsideration to the Supreme Court did not yield any positive results for the Navy icon, as by 1961, the apex court upheld the conviction. However, being part of influential circles, Nanavati was destined to be imprisoned for no more than three years, after which he was granted a pardon by the Governor of Maharashtra. Soon, he moved to Canada with his family, finally fading from the public limelight.

Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke

One of the earliest screen adaptations of the story appeared in RK Nayar’s 1963 film Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke. Even though the film opens with a disclaimer assuring that it is a work of fiction, it is impossible not to draw parallels with the real-life events.

Nayar does away with the religious angle of the story, making all three protagonists Hindus. Only Neena (the on-screen persona of Sylvia) is depicted as having spent all her life in France before coming to India, instead of the original story of English descent. The makers particularly focus on the courtroom drama, sharply cutting to flashbacks showing how the actual events transpired.

The film is not just interested in proving Anil (Nanavati) a righteous man in his actions, but also taking away the agency from Neena. The film opens with Neena standing, clad in a plain white sari, crying out:

Gunahon ka diya tha haq toh pachtane ka haq bhi de

Mujhe apne kiye par aap sharmane ka haq bhi de

(Give me the right to repent when I have the right to sin

Give me the right to pity my own actions)

This is followed by her at the steps of a temple facing the idol of Krishna as she pleads:

Rooh khatam ho gayi, dil tabah ho gaya

Doosre se rok le, ek gunah ho gaya

(My spirit is broken, my heart is in pieces

Stop me from another, for I have sinned once)

The conclusion of the film also favours this narrative, where, after being proclaimed not guilty, Neena falls into the arms of Anil and dies of guilt for having cheated on her husband. This ends up perpetuating the idea of a woman being chaste while the same rules don’t apply to her male counterparts.

In contrast, the character of Ashok is based on the popular template of Prem Ahuja’s tabloid persona. He is a flamboyant playboy, always holding a drink. In a scene, Ashok is shown to be forcing Neena to consume alcohol.

When the same moment is presented in the court, Neena’s values are brought into question. An argument may be made about the possibility of Neena’s sexual encounter with Ashok being projected as rape in alcoholic oblivion. Interestingly, Ashok’s character is never as explicitly called to question.