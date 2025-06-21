In 1933, in a modest black-and-white film called Dokhtar-e-Lor (Lor Girl), Iranian audiences saw themselves speak for the first time, with characters who looked, lived, and longed like them. The first sound film ever produced in the Persian language, Lor Girl was directed by Abdolhossein Sepanta (1907-1969), who subsequently made films like Shirin and Farhad (1934) and Layla and Majnun (1937). Interestingly, it was an Indo-Iranian project and was jointly produced by Ardeshir Irani, the director of India’s first talkie, Alam Ara (1931).

Sepanta also starred in the film, which was shot in Bombay (now Mumbai) under the Imperial Film Company banner. Featuring Roohangiz Saminejad as the lead, along with Hadi Shirazi and Sohrab Puri, the film was an instant hit when it debuted in Iranian theatres. At a time when audiences were accustomed to European comedies and politically charged animated shorts, Lor Girl was the fulfilment of Iran’s quest to tell its own story on celluloid, in its own language.

First Iranian woman on screen

The film, released two years before Reza Shah Pahlavi officially changed the country’s name from Persia to Iran, follows Golnar (Saminejad), a teahouse girl kidnapped as a child by a group of bandits in Lorestan. As she comes of age, the gang leader Gholi Khan sets his sights on her, but she falls in love with Jafar, a government emissary sent to subdue the lawlessness in the region.

After a dramatic escape involving violence and narrow survival, the couple flees to Bombay, which brings to mind the real-life migration of many Iranians during post-WWI instability. Eventually, they returned to Iran once Reza Shah’s new regime brought a semblance of order. Sepanta later admitted that its pro-Pahlavi message was aligned with government propaganda but also helped stir national pride, especially among the expatriate community.

Ironically, after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the regime of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini banned Saminejad’s films and denounced her as ‘corrupt and prostitute’, lumping her with the broader vilification of women in performing arts. Saminejad, the wife of a film company employee who became the first Iranian woman to act in a film, had been cast by Sepanta after a long and fruitless search for a woman willing to appear on screen. She acted only once more, in Shirin and Farhad, before leaving cinema forever.

As film historian Hamid Reza Sadr notes, she faced relentless social ostracism and sexual harassment from men when she went out in public, which forced her to abandon her identity, change her name, and live the rest of her life in anonymity and seclusion until she died in 1997 at the age of 80.

Rise of Urban revenge/noir dramas

Lor Girl, however, started a story and lit a spark that would stretch across decades, even under censorship, holding a mirror to Iranian society. Cinema in Iran, thus, has long been a way to say what cannot be said, to remember what must not be forgotten.

By the 1960s, this conversation turned urgent. In her beautiful and brutal film, The House Is Black (1963), the iconoclastic poet and filmmaker Forugh Farrokhzad, who died in a car accident at the age of 32 in 1967, reframed leprosy as a metaphor for society’s refusal to see its own suffering.

The House Is Black, in a way, marked the philosophical turn that would shape the Iranian New Wave, which had started four years ago with Hajir Darioush’s second film Serpent’s Skin (1963). Based on D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which was banned in India and several other countries for its depiction of female desire, it starred Fakhri Khorvash (known for later films like Chess of the Wind, Plunder and A House in Darkness) and Jamshid Mashayekhi,

One of the movement’s defining voices was Dariush Mehrjui (1939-2023), whose 1969 film The Cow told the story of Masht Hassan, a rural villager so emotionally bound to his only cow that when it dies, he loses his grip on reality, eventually believing he is the cow. With haunting performances and real-life depiction of village life, The Cow examined poverty, mental health, and the slow erosion of rural mores.

That same year, Masoud Kimiai’s Qeysar, which delved into the grittier masculinity of urban Iran and started a new trend for noir dramas centred on avenging outraged family honour, was released. It tells the story of a brooding anti-hero (Behrooz Vossoughi), who comes home to find his sister has killed herself after being raped, and his older brother has been murdered while trying to take revenge.

What follows is a bloody journey through Tehran, as Qeysar hunts down the three brothers responsible, killing them one by one in blood-splattered set pieces like a public bath, a slaughterhouse, and finally, a railway yard. Along the way, he briefly reconnects with an old flame, but love has to wait: he’s a man on a mission.

The film ends in tragedy, with Qeysar wounded and cornered by the police after completing his revenge. With its dark style and tough emotions, Qeysar became a massive hit and inspired a wave of similar films. But after the Revolution a decade later, it was banned for promoting violence and immoral behaviour. Still, it remains one of the most powerful films ever made in Iran.

Tales of childhood and poverty

Through the 1970s, Iranian cinema continued to reflect a society in flux. Mohsen Makhmalbaf (known for films like Gabbeh, The Cyclist, A Moment of Innocence, Kandahar, etc), Abbas Kiarostami (the director of Close-Up, The Wind Will Carry Us, Taste of Cherry, Take Me Home, Future Reloaded and many other gems), and others made fables that used minimalism and non-professional actors to evoke profound truths about Iran. Kiarostami’s school-set shorts in the ’70s showed children coming to terms with adult systems and social dysfunctions.

Then came 1979. The Islamic Revolution changed the grammar of Iranian cinema. What could be shown, said, or even implied was restructured by Islamic law. But what’s remarkable is that filmmakers, far from being coerced into silence, adapted and found new and ingenious ways to tell their stories. War films rose in prominence during the Iran-Iraq war. Domestic dramas had to subtly negotiate the moral codes imposed by the state. A new poetic realism came to the fore and allegory became the default mode for many films.

During the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), there were new cultural guidelines. The government encouraged “Sacred Defense” films — propaganda war films with religious undertones —while suppressing pre-revolution “Filmfarsi” melodramas. However, once again, within these constraints, filmmakers found creative avenues.