The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), like its previous editions, is set to open with a political message. The 30th edition of the festival, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, begins on December 12 with Palestine 36, a film that situates itself squarely in the continuing global conversation around Palestine, colonialism and resistance. Directed by Annemarie Jacir, the epic historical drama revisits the Palestinian uprising against British colonisation. The title refers to 1936, the year that witnessed the early nationalist revolt against both British rule and the growing Zionist presence in Palestine.

The film follows Yusuf (Karim Daoud Anaya), who moves between a quiet rural life and the charged streets of Jerusalem as the uprising unfolds. Through his personal journey, the film reconstructs a moment of political awakening and the seeds of confrontation in the region. Palestine 36 was awarded Best Film at the Tokyo International Film Festival and represented Palestine at the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. In choosing the film as the opening title for its 30th edition, IFFK continues its practice of foregrounding cinema rooted in struggle and historical memory, thereby tying the art of filmmaking to questions of power. The festival will also screen Jacir's earlier film Wajib, which won IFFK's Golden Crow Pheasant in 2017. The film, which is part of a retrospective package featuring titles that won the Suvarna Chakoram in early editions, constructs an intimate portrait of Palestinian life through a father-son relationship set against Ramallah's social tensions. The Palestinian package features three more powerful films. All That's Left of You traces a family's story across three generations since 1948 and was Jordan's Oscar entry after premiering at Sundance. The Sea follows a Palestinian boy's dangerous journey to see the Mediterranean and was Israel's Oscar submission. Once Upon a Time in Gaza explores revenge in the 2007 Gaza context and won Best Director at Cannes' Un Certain Regard. It signals the festival's continued engagement with Jacir's work and, equally, IFFK's long-standing approach of reading cinema as a site of political testimony. World Cinema: 57 films mapping conflict, memory and identity Marking its 30th year, IFFK has significantly expanded its World Cinema line-up, bringing 57 films from across continents. The section includes globally acclaimed titles that traverse themes of identity, familial conflict, survival, institutional violence and the aftermath of political rupture.

The category brings together both newly celebrated auteurs and emerging voices. Hafsia Herzi’s Queer Palm-winning The Little Sister addresses identity and desire through a delicate, sensorial register. Robin Campillo’s Enzo explores class divisions through the eyes of a boy confronting the fragility of belonging. Christian Petzold’s Mirrors No. 3, which won the Lisbon Special Jury Award, uses a haunting allegorical structure to examine trauma and the breakdown of trust.

A still from All That’s Left of You

Several titles navigate memory and familial rupture. Fatih Akin’s Amrum, Cole Webley’s Omaha and Hlynur Palmason’s The Love that Remains which is Iceland’s official Oscar entry, explore separation, exile and emotional reconstruction. Urška Djukić’s The Little Trouble Girls foregrounds the turbulence of adolescent girlhood, while Lucía Aleñar Iglesias’s Forastera examines grief through fractured landscapes of memory.

Institutional abuse forms the core of Goran Stanković’s Our Father, and the emotional violence of exclusion surfaces sharply in Morad Mostafa’s Aisha Can’t Fly Away. While the range is stylistically varied, the curatorial intent appears unified: cinema as a tool to interrogate our political and social worlds. Female Focus: five films and a distinctive lens This year’s Female Focus category continues the IFFK tradition of emphasising women auteurs. Five films directed by Kristen Stewart, Louise Hémon, Gaya Jiji, Paulene Loquès and Shu Qi address identity, resistance, magical realism and feminist self-definition. Stewart’s self-assured directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes, adapts Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir into a sensory, fragmented odyssey through trauma, writing, and embodied memory. The film’s visceral immersion in pain and language unsettles and expands the conventions of autobiographical cinema.

Canadian filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall will receive this year’s Spirit of Cinema Award, which carries Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a statuette.

In Hémon’s debut The Girl in the Snow, a young republican schoolteacher arrives in an isolated alpine village at the turn of the 20th century and finds her rational ideals swallowed by local superstition and elemental forces. Jiji’s Pieces of a Foreign Life tracks a Syrian woman’s perilous flight to Bordeaux, balancing the quotidian grind of survival with the fractures of longing and intimacy. In Nino, Loquès’ restrained character study, a 29-year-old man diagnosed with throat cancer confronts identity, silence, and connection over an emotionally tense weekend in Paris. Taiwanese auteur Shu Qi’s coming-of-age drama, Girl follows its withdrawn protagonist in the late 1980s as she comes to terms with family trauma and the tentative power of female friendship.

Homage: remembering legends across generations IFFK 2025 will also honour nine icons across world cinema in its Homage category, screening 11 works that trace both artistic legacy and historical influence. The section will feature films by David Lynch (Blue Velvet), Robert Redford (All the President's Men), Claudia Cardinale (8½), Diane Keaton (Annie Hall), Shyam Benegal (Bhumika), M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Nirmalyam, Kadavu), Shaji N Karun (Vanaprastham, Kutty Srank), Vayalar Ramavarma (Chemmeen) and Guru Dutt (Pyaasa). The line-up resituates familiar classics into the festival's memoryscape while acknowledging Malayalam cinema's own foundational figures. Vietnam in Focus: cinema and a century of resistance The 30th edition designates Vietnam as the Country Focus section, marking 50 years since the Vietnam War and reflecting on the intertwined histories of anti-imperial struggle and cinematic storytelling. The five films — Glorious Ashes, The Tree House, Cu Li Never Cries, Don't Cry Butterfly and Once Upon a Love Story — read Vietnam not merely through military history but through lived emotional, cultural and ecological experience.

While acknowledging wartime memory, the curation appears attuned to contemporary Vietnam and its post-war transitions, offering a layered history of loss, survival and rebuilding.