India's most violent film 'Kill' to stream on Disney+Hotstar from Sept 6
Produced by Guneet Monga, Karan Johar and others, 'Kill' is an high-octane action thriller which received positive reviews at international film festivals
India’s most violent film, 'Kill', which recieved positive reviews at the Toronto film festival last year, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6, 2024.
Filled with high-octane action, and power-packed fight sequences 'Kill' is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is meant to be a 'bloody ride' on a moving train, in which the entire film is set. It is co-produced by Karan Johar, Oscar-winning Guneet Monga and others.
Released in theatres on July 5, the film features debutant actor Lakshya as an NSG commando getting rid of dacoits on an express train. Though a spine-tingling genre piece, 'Kill' has some moments rooted in reality.
Writer and director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says about his film: “I was inspired to write the story for "Kill" from a personal experience dating back to around 1994-95, that shook me forever. Hence, making 'Kill' as raw as possible was really important for me to translate my true emotions."
Notably, "Kill" has been picked up for a Hollywood remake which will be helmed by Chad Stahelski of 'John Wick' fame.