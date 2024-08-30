India's most violent film 'Kill' to stream on Disney+Hotstar from Sept 6

India’s most violent film, 'Kill', which recieved positive reviews at the Toronto film festival last year, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6, 2024.

Filled with high-octane action, and power-packed fight sequences 'Kill' is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is meant to be a 'bloody ride' on a moving train, in which the entire film is set. It is co-produced by Karan Johar, Oscar-winning Guneet Monga and others.

Released in theatres on July 5, the film features debutant actor Lakshya as an NSG commando getting rid of dacoits on an express train. Though a spine-tingling genre piece, 'Kill' has some moments rooted in reality.

Writer and director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says about his film: “I was inspired to write the story for "Kill" from a personal experience dating back to around 1994-95, that shook me forever. Hence, making 'Kill' as raw as possible was really important for me to translate my true emotions."

Notably, "Kill" has been picked up for a Hollywood remake which will be helmed by Chad Stahelski of 'John Wick' fame.