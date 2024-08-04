A major grouse South Indian filmmakers have had with OTT platforms, which have reshaped the entertainment industry by providing consumers with unprecedented control and flexibility in their content consumption, is that they snub Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. The filmmakers argue that despite studies indicating that regional content consumption has increased due to the rise of OTT platforms, the latter do not give South Indian films the attention they deserve.



Today, these platforms have unleashed innumerable content choices to their audiences, and people are lapping up a variety of fares. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown turned out to be an opportunity for at least 20 well-recognised OTT platforms based out of Mumbai and Noida. Initially, most of them ignored films from South India. After the government lifted the lockdown, while Amazon Prime and Netflix ventured a little into South Indian movies, other OTT platforms continue to stream mostly Bollywood films/Hindi series. To break the monopoly of OTT giants, a few state governments have taken it upon themselves to launch their own streaming platforms in order to give a level-playing field to South Indian films. The regional OTT revolution Knowing well that it is a Herculean task to compete with OTT majors, some enterprising figures in the South Indian entertainment industry have entered the OTT ecosystem with platforms like Saina Play — which claims to be a one-stop destination for Malayalam entertainment — BlueOcean from Kerala, Shreyas ET, an Any Time Theatre, and Aha that offers Telugu and Tamil-language content. “During the lockdown, the consumption of digital content spiked across the country, and OTT services saw increased traffic from new users, even in tier-two cities. It was a situation rife with opportunities for Kannada language content, which had been struggling to find a space for itself on streaming and distribution platforms,” says senior film journalist Chetan Nadiger. “Under such circumstances, driven by passion and stunted by a lack of funds, Karnataka was home to four major OTT platforms by 2021. All of them launched with the intention of offering content in the states’ regional languages. Among them, NammaFlix, Cinebazar, and Kannada Katte promised their users exclusive Kannada content, while Talkies App and Localwood prioritized content in Tulu, Konkani, Kannada, and Beary languages/dialects. However, they are hindered by competition with established OTT majors, a lack of funding, a barebones catalogue, and a patchy user interface resulting in a low subscriber base,” he adds.

A still from Kannada web series, Hate You Romeo

Kerala’s KSFDC Initiative



The Kerala government, in partnership with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), launched India’s first-ever government-owned OTT streaming service in March. This initiative aims to support films with artistic and cultural value. KSFDC named the platform ‘CSpace’. It operates on a Pay-Per-View basis, with viewers paying Rs 75 to watch a film and a lesser amount to view short films. According to sources at KSFDC, the platform will feature award-winning films, short films, documentaries, and other content that have not received a wide theatrical release but have great artistic and cultural merit. Films screened at major international film festivals will also find a place on CSpace. Describing KSFDC’s step as a ‘parallel cultural move,’ KSFDC chairman and renowned filmmaker Shaji N. Karun says, “CSpace would stream the kind of ‘varied’ or ‘different’ films made in Malayalam that deserve to reach a global viewership. Our objective is to improve the quality of the audience. We want to help change the behaviour pattern of the audience.” Hello Meghalaya Taking a cue from Kerala, Meghalaya launched its government-sponsored OTT platform on July 12 to promote young talent. According to Meghalaya Chief Minister, K. Sangma, the objective of launching the state-run OTT platform is to promote and preserve the local language and dialects. The platform, Hello Meghalaya, seeks to provide content ranging from movies, music videos, and short films, among other content. “For filmmakers, the platform provides up to Rs 5 lakhs per film, with additional funding for nationally or internationally acclaimed films. Content creators will get Rs 18,000 every month for maximum uploads,” says a statement issued by the Meghalaya government. Prasar Bharati Set to Launch OTT Kerala’s experiment seems to have inspired the Union Government to launch its own OTT platform to air ‘clean content promoting India’s culture and values.’ Prasar Bharati is reportedly hoping to launch its OTT platform soon and will initially air content for free for the first couple of years. The aim of the move is to compete with private platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ Hotstar. The platform name is yet to be finalised. According to sources, Prasar Bharati has partnered with well-known content makers to ensure the production of high-quality programs that educate about different cultures. On September 23, Prasar Bharati also released a draft contract detailing how the OTT platform should be built, run and maintained. Namma Chalanachitra: Karnataka Government’s OTT Initiative In a significant development, renowned actor, director, music composer, and president of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA), Sadhu Kokila, recently announced the launch of a new Kannada OTT platform called Namma Chalanachitra. This is a Karnataka government initiative, and the announcement was made in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inauguration of the new Karnataka Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) building. Siddaramaiah promised to provide all possible support for the KCA-Namma Chalanachitra endeavour. This government-run initiative is seen as a crucial step towards promoting and preserving Kannada cinema, ensuring that regional cinema receives the appreciation it deserves. Speaking to The Federal, Sadhu Kokila expressed his concern that existing OTT platforms do not give proper recognition to Kannada cinema. “It is everyone’s concern that an OTT exclusively for the Kannada entertainment industry be launched. After thorough deliberations with stakeholders, we have decided to name the platform ‘Namma Chalanachitra’ and launch it in collaboration under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The move is to provide a boost to Kannada cinema in its 90th year of existence.” Kokila also revealed that plans are underway to launch a website to promote Namma Chalanachitra. This website will feature movie posters, trailers, and other promotional materials ahead of the OTT platform’s launch. “We are committed to launching this OTT platform within six months. Before that, the website will create a buzz to attract Kannada audiences.” Why are filmmakers not trying the Pay-Per-View model? Major OTT players such as Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, and Zee5 are accused of ‘neglecting’ South Indian films. Like other South Indian film industries, the Kannada film industry has also been affected, with debutant filmmakers struggling to sell their films to OTT platforms. Admitting that Kannada viewers watch films on all OTT platforms, but few watch Kannada movies, film producer and distributor Supreet M notes, “Research reports point to dipping viewership for Kannada films, which is why OTT platforms are hesitant to take Kannada cinema. They opt for star-studded films with the confidence of getting viewership. Sometimes, their calculation goes wrong.” Filmmaker Sandeep Sunkad concurs. “Of course, the Kannada entertainment industry is also producing web series, which includes Loose Connection, Honeymoon, Hate You Romeo, By Mistake, and Namma Oorina Rasikaru. But getting them on an OTT platform is not an easy task. One has to wait to get a response from them. After 60 days of release in theatres, the rate of Pay-Per-View will also dip on OTT platforms,” he says. “To be successful on the OTT platform, content should be watched for over 10 crore minutes. But, despite being watched for about 4 crore minutes, Kannada films are getting a maximum of Rs 20 lakh. OTT platforms need fresh content to make it economically viable,” says Niranjan, an expert on selling entertainment content for OTT platforms. Sources in Amazon Prime disclosed that the problem is not peculiar to the Kannada entertainment industry alone. Similar is the situation in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and other languages. “If makers are confident about the marketability of their content, why don’t they experiment under the Pay-Per-View category? Instead of complaining against OTT platforms, let them focus on the kind of content that attracts viewers,” says a senior official at Amazon, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A still from Loose Connection, the Kannada web series

Exploring alternatives

