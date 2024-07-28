Once upon a time, till only a year ago, Bollywood knew where to turn to when all else failed. There was Pakistan, with a terrorist or two lurking in the shadows who would give the hero reasons enough to get into full-on action mode and spew bombastic deshbhakti dialogues. From Sarfarosh in 1999, where mainstream Bollywood openly named Pakistan as a hub of cross-border terrorism for the first time, to last year’s triple blockbuster showing of Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2, pop patriotism was all along a lucrative option to fall back on. Hindi filmmakers rarely went wrong with the formula.



Bombs of 2024

Till Fighter bombed on Republic Day this year despite Hrithik Roshan taking on the archetypal Pakistani terrorist and exuding Top Gun vibes in heady fighter jet stunts. The glossy production, said to be budgeted at around Rs 250 crore, grossly underperformed, and before the film trade could recover, exhibitors were suddenly reeling under consecutive flops in the genre.

The list of duds that tried flaunting Tricolour sentiments so far this year has left an expensive dent on the film trade. Fighter was followed by the failure of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha, an amateurish film about a de-rostered special task force soldier caught in a hijack situation. By the time the mega-ambitious Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ended up as one of Indian cinema’s biggest disasters after releasing on Eid, the writing was on the wall. The film, mounted on a massive Rs 350-crore budget, managed to recover around a third of its budget.

Clearly, some sort of patriotism hangover has set in and the audience is currently not in the mood to venture to theatres even if a film like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan flaunts the alpha action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, unless the plot or storytelling has something new to offer. The trade, for one, believes it is time for a change. “I definitely think the audience is tired of anti-Pakistan dramas. They have had too much of it and therefore they need a break,” says film trade analyst Komal Nahta.

The Generic Hangover

The generic hangover among viewers seems to affect films hawking patriotic and nationalistic themes even outside the zone of Pakistan bashing. Barely a fortnight ago, the dubbed version of Kamal Haasan’s Hindustani 2 (original title Indian 2) released and bombed in the Hindi market. Made at a reported budget of around Rs 250 crore, the sequel brought back Kamal Haasan in his iconic role of Senapathy from the 1996 first film on a new mission to eradicate corruption from India. The novelty of an aged idealist resorting to violence in order to punish the corrupt, however, seems to have worn off this time.

Several other Hindi films flaunting specific socio-political agendas or social messages have ended up duds, too, in the first seven months of 2024. These include Akshay Kumar’s latest release Sarfira, the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan and Randeep Hooda’s self-starring directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, besides the modest-budget productions Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra, Bastar: The Naxal Story, Jahangir National University and The UP Files.

The mega-ambitious Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ended up as one of Indian cinema’s biggest disasters after releasing on Eid.

Tough Acts to Follow?

