Guru Dutt, the iconoclastic filmmaker of the Golden Era of Hindi cinema whose 99th birth anniversary falls on July 9, had a distinct artistic vision and a penchant for exploring complex human emotions. While his career was tragically cut short, the legacy of the auteur-actor, whose films were reflections on life, love, and the human condition, lives on through his remarkable filmography. Here are five of his best films as director and actor that continue to fascinate audiences even today:



1. Pyaasa (The Thirsty, 1957): Often hailed as one of the greatest romantic tragedies ever made, Pyaasa tells the story of Vijay, a poet struggling for recognition and love in a materialistic world. Guru Dutt’s portrayal of Vijay’s anguish and yearning is deeply moving and Waheeda Rehman’s performance as the empathetic prostitute Gulabo is equally memorable. A scathing critique of social hypocrisy, the commodification of art and the emptiness of material pursuits, the film uses stark black-and-white cinematography that creates a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. The scenes in the brothel, where Vijay finds solace, are particularly poignant. The film ends with Vijay rejecting the fame and fortune that finally come his way. The film’s iconic songs by Sahir Ludhianvi like Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par Woh Kahan Hain and Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye became anthems for the marginalized and the disillusioned.





2. Kaagaz Ke Phool (Paper Flowers, 1959): A deeply personal and introspective film that delves deep into the themes of failure, disillusionment, and unrequited love, Kaagaz Ke Phool mirrors Guru Dutt’s own life and career. The film follows the tragic tale of Suresh Sinha, a once-successful film director whose life takes a downward spiral after he falls in love with an aspiring starlet. Considered ahead of its time, the film’s innovative cinematography and melancholic mood create a haunting atmosphere; V.K. Murthy used light and shadow to mirror the protagonist’s inner turmoil. S.D. Burman’s soul-stirring music, especially songs like Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam, touched a chord. The film’s tragic ending, where Suresh Sinha dies alone and forgotten, underscores the fleeting nature of fame — a theme that was Guru Dutt’s preoccupation as a filmmaker.





3. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (The Master, The Wife, and the Slave, 1962): Directed by Abrar Alvi but produced by Guru Dutt, this period drama is an exploration of societal decay and the complexities of human relationships. Meena Kumari’s portrayal of the lonely and neglected Choti Bahu, trapped in a loveless marriage, is considered one of the finest performances in Indian cinema. The film’s evocative sets and music create a world of fading grandeur and lost innocence.





4. Chaudhvin Ka Chand (The Full Moon, 1960): This romantic comedy showcases a different side of Guru Dutt’s filmmaking prowess. He stars as a charismatic poet who finds himself entangled in a love triangle with two beautiful women. The film’s lighthearted tone, melodious songs, and charming performances make it a delightful watch. It also stands out for its stunning black-and-white cinematography, which beautifully captures the essence of old-world Lucknow.





5. Aar Paar (1954): A classic crime thriller with a touch of romance, Aar Paar stars Guru Dutt as Kalu, a taxi driver who gets caught in a web of intrigue and danger. The film’s fast-paced narrative, witty dialogues, and memorable songs like Babuji Dheere Chalna and Sun Sun Sun Sun Zalima make it an entertaining watch. It also marked the beginning of Guru Dutt’s successful collaboration with music director O.P. Nayyar.

