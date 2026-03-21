The Voice of Hind Rajab: India has blocked this film on Gaza, but here's why you must watch it

You do not so much watch this film as hear it. “They’re shooting at me. Please come get me. I’m scared,” you can feel the fear in her voice; small, trembling, but impossibly alive. That pleading voice belongs to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl, who’s cornered in a car riddled with bullets, surrounded by the bodies of some of her family members. Her desperate phone call, made on January 29, 2024, lodged itself in the conscience of Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania like a shard of glass that would not be removed. Out of that single, harrowing recording — 70 minutes of terror and hope — came The Voice of Hind Rajab, the Oscar-nominated docudrama which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has banned in India, terming it as “very sensitive.”

On March 19, Ben Hania took to Instagram to confront India's decision to block the film's theatrical release. “I grew up loving India. Bollywood was part of my childhood. At some point I even imagined I had Indian roots just to feel special. Is the honeymoon between the ‘world’s largest democracy’ and the ‘only democracy in the Middle East’ so fragile that a film could break it?” she wrote. Mumbai-based distributor Manoj Nandwana has revealed to Variety that the CBFC withheld clearance over fears it might fracture the India-Israel relationship. “I told them the India-Israel relationship is so strong that it's idiotic to think this movie will break it,” he said. The docudrama records the Red Crescent’s response during the killing of Hind Rajab by the Israel Defence Forces during the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip. Starring Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel, and Clara Khoury, the film, a co-production between Tunisia and France, was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, but lost to Norway’s Sentimental Value. Ben Hania’s previous directorials, Man Who Sold His Skin and Four Daughters, earned Oscar nominations, too. At just 89 minutes, The Voice of Hind Rajab premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year to a record-shattering 23-minute standing ovation, the longest in the festival’s modern history, and won the Grand Jury Prize. It has variously been described as “harrowing”, “unforgettable” and “a powerful appeal to humanity”. But those words feel inadequate. To watch this film is to come up close with Hind herself, even though we never see her face, with her voice enveloping the screen like a waveform of pure urgency, demanding that we, the citizens of the world, bear witness. The account of the rescuers The real events that inspired the film took place in Gaza City’s Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood amid the helter-skelter that ensued in the wake of the conflict. Hind’s family, fleeing violence, found themselves trapped in their car under heavy fire. A 15-year-old cousin, Layan, made the first frantic call to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. She did not survive. Hind, alone now except for the dead, picked up the phone. For hours, she spoke to dispatchers who became, in those terrible minutes, her only thread of connection to the living world. She described her surroundings with the heartbreaking specificity of a child: the colour of the car, the fear in her voice rising and falling like a tide. She asked for her mother. She asked for help. She asked to be saved. Those recordings, uploaded by the Red Crescent and shared across the globe, went viral because they were heartbreaking. A little girl’s voice, unfiltered, pleading across static and gunfire. Ben Hania first heard it during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport, deep in the Oscar campaign for Four Daughters (2023), which captured the grief of a mother named Olfa after two of her four daughters disappear one day, slipping away from home to join Daesh fighters in Libya. She had been mentally preparing to shoot a different film, a period piece she had laboured over for a decade. “Her voice was so alive,” the director later recalled in interviews, “I thought she was asking me to save her.” Everything else stopped. She contacted the Red Crescent, obtained the full audio, spoke at length with Hind’s mother and the real dispatchers who had tried, and failed, to reach the child. “I had to drop everything,” Ben Hania said in an interview. “I knew, without a doubt, that I had to make this film. We started working on it to not feel helpless, to not accept, to bear witness.”

Kaouther Ben Hania first heard the recording of Hind Rajab's voice during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport. “Her voice was so alive,” the director later recalled in interviews, “I thought she was asking me to save her.” Photo: Wikipedia

What emerged from that impulse teaches us a lot about empathy. Rather than dramatise the violence directly, an approach that could tip into exploitation, Ben Hania confines the camera almost entirely to the cramped offices of the Palestine Red Crescent Society. The film becomes a chamber piece, a tense ensemble drama played out across desks, phones, and computer screens.