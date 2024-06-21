Donald Sutherland, the towering Canadian actor whose remarkable career spanned six decades and encompassed an astonishing range of roles, from sardonic anti-war surgeons to intriguing villains, died Thursday at his home in Miami after a long illness. He was 88.

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, on July 17, 1935, Sutherland initially aspired to be an engineer but found his true calling in acting while studying at the University of Toronto. His early career included stage work in England and small roles in television and film, but it was his breakout performance in Robert Altman’s 1970 anti-war satire M*A*S*H that propelled him to stardom.

Roles to remember

As Captain Benjamin Franklin ‘Hawkeye’ Pierce, the irreverent, wisecracking surgeon who defied authority and championed compassion amidst the horrors of the Korean War, Sutherland endeared himself to audiences with his wit, charm, and understated vulnerability. The role earned him critical acclaim and established him as one of the most promising actors of his generation.



Throughout the 1970s and 80s, Sutherland continued to demonstrate his versatility and commitment to challenging, thought-provoking roles. He played a detective investigating a mysterious disappearance in Alan J. Pakula’s Klute, a grieving father grappling with the aftermath of his son’s suicide in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People, and a disillusioned artist seeking solace in Venice in Nicolas Roeg’s Don't Look Now.



His performances were often marked by a quiet intensity and a keen intelligence that allowed him to delve into the complexities of his characters’ psyches. He was equally adept at portraying heroic figures and morally ambiguous characters, always striving to find the humanity in even the most flawed ones.

In the later stages of his career, Sutherland continued to take on a diverse array of roles, from the authoritarian President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise to the kindly Mr. Bennet in Joe Wright's adaptation of Pride & Prejudice (the witty and affectionate father of five daughters brought warmth and humoru to this beloved period drama). He also made memorable appearances in films like JFK, A Time to Kill, The Italian Job, and Space Cowboys.

A life less ordinary



Sutherland's contributions to film were recognised with numerous awards and honours, including an Emmy for his performance in the HBO film Citizen X and two Golden Globes. He was also awarded the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour, in 1978.



Sutherland was also known for his outspokenness on political and social issues. He was a vocal critic of the Vietnam War and a passionate advocate for environmental protection and human rights. His activism often intersected with his career, as he chose roles that reflected his values and used his platform to raise awareness of important causes.



Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, and their three sons, Rossif, Angus, and Roeg. He is also survived by his son Kiefer Sutherland, from his previous marriage to Shirley Douglas. Sutherland's passing marks the end of an era in cinema.