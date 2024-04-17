About three weeks ago, the multi-hyphenate Diljit Dosanjh uploaded a cheekily self-referential Instagram reel. In it, a member of Dosanjh’s team appears in front of him every few seconds to relay promotional requests made by his collaborators. First, it’s the Coke Studio producers wondering if Dosanjh could remind his 19.3 million followers about his Coke Studio India song Magic. As Dosanjh proceeds to do exactly that, there comes a new request. Producer Rhea Kapoor is now on the phone wondering why Dosanjh isn’t promoting Naina, the earworm from Crew, the heist comedy that also stars him, alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.



Next on the line is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali wondering if Dosanjh could promote Ishq Mitaye, the pulsating anthem from Amar Singh Chamkila. It doesn’t matter that he hasn’t sung the song, but he is after all, the lead of the film. So he does what he has to: promote. Two more calls come in and Dosanjh happily gets on to telling his followers to also listen to the Choli Ke Peeche remix that he crooned and Khutti, his collaboration with American rapper Saweetie.



Even if the point of the video was to perhaps poke fun at the thin line between artistry and the branding of artistry, in the vocabulary of the internet, this video is best described as a casual flex; an approximation of Dosanjh’s inextricable hold on pop-culture. At this point, Diljit Dosanjh is both an artist and a brand but more importantly, an artist who needs no branding. He is everywhere — a trend as well as on trending charts. He is a charmer and a good luck charm.



Crooning his way to stardom



The fact that all of these songs from each of his projects — proper bangers in their own right — are already chartbusters, often within minutes of being released into the world, is proof of the tremendous stardom that engulfs Diljit Dosanjh. He is somehow always creating and always on the promotional trail for a new creation. Right now, Dosanjh has just headlined the electric Amar Singh Chamkila, the Imtiaz Ali biopic and the AR Rahman musical that stars him as the slain Punjabi singer, arguably his biggest role yet. The day after the film’s release, the singer took over from the actor, performing an energetic live show in Mumbai, attended both by a coterie of crazed fans and celebrities who count themselves as ultimate Diljit fans. At the same time, he is also gearing up for his ‘Dil-lumanti Tour’ across North America, primed to be a spectacle like no other.



For a pop-star who sings in Punjabi and a turbaned Sikh actor who acts in Hindi films, Diljit Dosanjh always finds a way to penetrate a wider consciousness. Last year, he became the first Punjabi artist to play at Coachella (“Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye” is how he greeted the packed crowd) and followed it up by dropping, Hass Hass with Australian singer-songwriter Sia, who even sang a Punjabi verse in the song. Indeed, Dosanjh has this infectious way of making barriers of language and borders vanish, something that we witnessed last month when Ed Sheeran performed in India as part of his tour. Midway through his act, he not only brought on Dosanjh as a surprise guest to perform Lover but also sang along with him in Punjabi.



There was another thing that Dosanjh said onstage before his debut Coachella set. Addressing the white crowd, he told them not to worry if they didn’t quite understand the songs, they should just enjoy the “vibes.” Perhaps, that is the closest one-word encapsulation of the Diljit Dosanjh effect — a collective experience that is immune to no one and within reach for everyone. If anything, that was on full display at the Ambani pre-wedding festivities held in Jamnagar last month. When Dosanjh took the stage, it was as if every Bollywood celebrity worth their several crores and palatial mansions, had been stripped off their sheen and reduced to wide-eyed fans having the best night of their lives, hanging onto his every word and dance move like moths to a flame.



Turning convention, assumptions on the head



Indeed, Dosanjh’s residency in our collective hearts has been a long time in the making. Born in a Jalandhar village in 1984, he started singing kirtans at local gurdwaras when he was in school. If anything, it prepared him for a glittering career in the spotlight. The singer made his debut in the Punjabi music industry in 2003 with Ishq Da Uda Uda although it took years for his popularity to soar. In 2005, Dosanjh released his third album — Smile — that established him as Punjab’s newest voice, a cachet that he cemented with frequent collaborations with Yo Yo Honey Singh and quick album releases. By the time the singer released Chocolate in 2008, there was no looking back for Dosanjh. Since then, every Dosanjh song is part of pop-culture lexicon, right from Proper Patola, Lover, to Do You Know and G.O.A.T.



Unlike singing, which Dosanjh has always claimed as his calling, acting happened to him by chance. Punjabi pop stars have a history of headlining films once their fame skyrocketed, employing the celluloid as a form of advertisement for their singing careers. Dosanjh’s trajectory as an actor followed a similar direction: Once he turned into a household name, producers worked overtime in convincing the singer to solidify his stardom by plunging into acting. In 2011, Dosanjh did exactly that when he made his acting debut with Guddu Dhanoa’s actioner, The Lion of Punjab, the Punjabi remake of a Tamil film. Except, the film flopped at the box-office, finding no takers. Maybe the problem was the fact that Dosanjh was a turbaned actor, which was an anomaly even for Punjabi cinema. Especially considering that Lak 28 Kudi Da, a track from the film that Dosanjh had sung with Honey Singh, was topping charts.