Dibakar Banerjee’s curiosities often stir up emotions in his viewers, either enchanting them or enraging them, or sometimes causing a bit of both. Despite being a marquee name in the Hindi film industry with cult classics like Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006), Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) in his repertoire, the filmmaker in him refuses to take it easy and instead has largely gravitated towards creative risks and precarity. His most ambitious film to date, Tees, stands as a testament to this as Banerjee attempts to trace the life and times of a middle-class Indian Muslim family over a sprawling period of five decades. Tees, a Netflix original, has been shelved by the streamer for the film’s supposed sensitive topic. He is said to have completed shooting the film in 2022.



But Banerjee, 54, remains undeterred, at least on the outside, and he returned to the cinemas recently with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 or LSD 2. The spiritual sequel to LSD is another triptych that takes stock of human dynamics with present-day technology and how the mores of social media condition us all into a new realm of living and loving. We have got reality show contestants, online gamers, streamers, vloggers and the whole gamut of interesting and intriguing characters at the centre of this world, wherein the camera (just as in the 2010 film) remains an omnipresent tool albeit with more far-reaching powers and implications. The Federal spoke to the filmmaker about making this unusual film, the self-confessed bizarreness behind its making, Tees, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2 — sequel to the 2015 detective movie starring late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead — and, of course, the state of affairs in our country. Edited excerpts: You were quoted as saying in a recent interview that Tees is your best film. Did you actually say that? If so, why? I did say that, but I said that it’s my best film to date. That said, I will get a handle on how LSD 2 is in about a year’s time from now. What happens is that, personally, I end up liking the last film I made because I feel I have gone a step beyond the previous film. What makes LSD 2 the current favourite then? It’s the sheer abandoning of all caution and simply stepping into it (the film) with a kind of suicidal rush — something that I have never tried before. I think that emotion is captured in LSD 2. It literally felt like jumping into a black void and not knowing what would happen. I suppose that’s a good segue into discussing the tone or the energy of the film. One of the first things I gathered after watching it is that this is arguably your most chaotic and intentionally incohesive film, almost as though you are trying to capture a state of mind. Is that a fair assessment? Actually, this is one of the most tightly wound films of all, where the three stories are connected through quite a grizzly and scary incident. You have three characters, three stories and three destinies which are tied together by one traumatic incident. It’s the execution of these stories, which are happening on three different planes of our lives — our physical life, our passive-watching life and our active virtual life — that sets it apart from the rest. It’s like three layers and you keep giving up, jumping out and entering into, into and into. So cohesion, there is. But like any dream or a nightmare, the cohesion is subconscious. The focus-group screenings (which were done prior to the release on April 19) revealed that those who received the film well would go on to ask questions about the characters because everything is playing in their (the audience’s) heads. Would it be fair to say that you are trying to be in the viewer’s face and be a little aggressive about what you are saying? I don’t know about my aggression but the characters in the film are certainly going through struggles, aggression, counter-aggression, etc. And it’s not just the visuals and the words (that are aggressive). I have just made a film where I have thrown in every trick in the book. There are sequences that are not shot by a camera but created by artificial intelligence, there are characters who are born out of deep-fake and there are people who are going about life in the metaverse. In fact, a part of the story is playing out inside the metaverse. On top of that, there’s gaming, live-streaming, vlogging, there’s a reality show and we have also gone on to shoot our own memes! Well, that means you seem pretty well-equipped to become an influencer yourself. (Laughs). I think after making LSD 2, the only thing I am sure about is that my decision to stay away from social media was the correct one. I crawled and snooped into the world and looked at it objectively, but I will definitely not be making (social media) videos or anything like that.





You used the term ‘pagalpanti’ recently in an interview, suggesting that collectively we are being conquered by some kind of madness. That compels me to compare LSD 2 with Shanghai of all films — both films, separated from one another by the milieu, talk about moral decay, don’t they? Shanghai was about the political bigwigs and now it’s the everyday.

