Chidananda S. Naikʼs film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know… won the Cannes La Cinef Award for Best Short film in the student category at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Naik made history for being the first student from the First Year Television course of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to have been selected and to have won an award at the Cannes. La Cinef consisted of 18 student films, chosen out of 2,263 entries from 555 film schools around the world. The 29-year-old Mysuru doctor-turned-filmmaker made the film at the end of his one-year course.



Set in a quaint village, the 16-minute-film is based on a Kannada folk tale about an old woman who steals a rooster. As a result of her action, the sun stops rising in the village, plunging it into perpetual darkness. The absence of sunlight casts a shadow over the villagers’ lives, prompting them to embark on a desperate quest to retrieve the rooster and restore balance to their world. As the villagers grapple with the consequences of the old woman’s actions, a prophecy is invoked, sending her family into exile. The film, shot entirely at night, uses the interplay of light and shadow to create a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere, and evoke a sense of mystery and wonder. In this interview to The Federal, Naik recounts what drew him to filmmaking, how he dreamt of making Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know…, his plans for the future, and more. Excerpts: You have made us, especially Kannadigas, proud by winning the prestigious award. How do you feel about your first film gaining global recognition? I am a film director. My only goal is to make a good film. My heart is filled with gratitude. This win is not just mine, it belongs to everyone. We were backed by every Indian from the time we got selected, especially Karnataka as we were representing India at the global level. Are you planning to take the film to other film festivals and competitions? The film is produced by the FTII and it has the copyright. We made the film with tax̲payers’ money so I want this film to reach everyone. The FTII will be making all the decisions and I wonʼt be involved in any as per their rules. So, even I am eagerly waiting to find the answer for this.

Could you walk us through the making of the film, including the story selection process and the technicians involved?

